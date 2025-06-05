"Love where we landed with this team": Jon Scheyer gives his verdict on post-Cooper Flagg roster ft. Boozer twins and more

Duke coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils to the ACC regular season and tournament championships, narrowly losing to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It was the Blue Devils' first Final Four since former coach Mike Krzyzewski retired three years ago.

After the departure of stars like Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel to the draft process, Scheyer has moved quickly to recruit some of the best talents in college basketball, including Cameron and Cayden Boozer ahead of next season.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Brotherhood" podcast, Scheyer revealed his satisfaction with his Duke roster ahead of next season (15:55).

"The things that are important for us, right? I mentioned that mental toughness piece," Jon Scheyer said. "I think we have a mentally tough team and a group of guys who have come in—or come back—ready to earn, ready to prove. I think that’s really important. But also, the fit and the chemistry have been huge for us.

"And the fact that every one of these guys could have been promised a starting spot—or the ball in their hands all the time—but still chose to come to Duke ready to earn, ready to prove, and be part of something bigger than themselves. I love where we landed with this team."

Jon Scheyer gets credit for replacing Coach K

Duke coach Jon Scheyer replaced Mike Krzyzewski when he retired in 2022 and guided the Blue Devils to two ACC tournament championships, one regular season ACC title and the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. During a segment of "The Herd," Coach K credited his former assistant for how he has handled the new era of transfers in college basketball after taking the Duke job (4:05).

"Yeah, you're getting older teams the influx of international, young, international pro players to college, there you can win quicker in college now, and Jon Scheyer has done a great job here at Duke replacing me," Coach K said.

"And I've told him, I said, 'I think you've done a better job than I would have done in the last three years with all the changes, because I would have always been saying stuff. Well, it used to be this way. It used to be that way. And for you, you're just starting out, it wasn't used to being as it is."

Despite falling just short of the national championship game, the spotlight will be on Jon Scheyer next season after recruiting a stellar Class of 2025 that includes Italian forward Dame Sarr complemented by Nikolas Khamenia, Cayden and Cameron Boozer.

