Iowa coach Jan Jensen’s wife, Julie Fitzpatrick, took to social media to express her delight in their son, Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick. In an Instagram carousel on Sunday, Julie shared a series of images with Jack in action on the court.

Ad

"Love watching you do your thing. Court season has come to end. Will see you next on the course. 💚💛," Julie Fitzpatrick captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Julie Fitzpatrick is a physical therapist and has two children: Jack and Janie. Jack plays for Iowa City West and is a Class of 2026 shooting guard prospect. Meanwhile, Janie actively participates in volleyball and gymnastics, despite a heart condition.

Julie has a doctorate in physical therapy from Des Moines University. Her work has spanned 25 years, and she continues to work at Progressive Rehabilitation Associates in Iowa City while also running Optimal Wellness. Coupled with her work and private practice, Julie has been a volunteer with the American Heart Association for over 10 years, raising awareness for women’s heart health.

Ad

Coach Jan Jensen praises Lucy Olsen for stepping up for Iowa in post-Caitlin Clark era

Jen Jensen’s Iowa Hawkeyes wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season with an 81-66 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. This season marked a major transition for Iowa, as it was the Hawkeyes’ first campaign without Caitlin Clark since she arrived in 2020. One player who has been instrumental in that transition is standout guard Lucy Olsen.

Ad

Olsen transferred from Villanova after the 2023-24 season and quickly became Iowa’s leading scorer and top playmaker. Olsen has also taken on a key leadership role, both on and off the court. Her ability to contribute at a high level has been essential to Iowa’s success this season.

Though Olsen and Clark never played together, Olsen has been vocal about her admiration for the former Hawkeyes star. Following Iowa’s win over Wisconsin, Jan Jensen spoke highly of Olsen, commending her success with the school in the post-Clark era.

Ad

Speaking with Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, after the game on Sunday, Jensen highlighted Olsen’s courage and resilience in stepping into a program still deeply connected to Clark’s legacy.

"Lucy was really courageous," Jensen said. "She came in through the shadows of Caitlin Clark, and when she arrived, she really embraced the culture we had built."

Jensen was quick to acknowledge the challenges of being a transfer point guard, learning a new system, and leading a program adjusting to the departure of a key talent. Jensen praised Olsen’s talent and her character.

Ad

"She leaned into those moments," Jensen continued. "And throughout the year, she started to gain confidence and embrace what she can do. [Olsen is] just a beautiful woman, inside and out. She's a great player but an even better person."

With Lucy Olsen now in the Iowa mix, the Hawkeyes have successfully navigated a season of change. As they prepare for postseason play, Olsen’s leadership and performance will be crucial in Iowa’s deep run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here