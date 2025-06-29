LSU basketball stars Shayeann Day-Wilson & Jada Richard get named for major off-court SEC honors

LSU women's basketball stars Shayeann Day-Wilson and Jada Richard received SEC honors. The announcement was made on the official Instagram page on Saturday.

In the post, Day-Wilson and Richard were named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

"Shayeann Day-Wilson & Jada Richard have been named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll!" LSU wrote.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is given to any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport and maintains a grade point average of 3.0 in an academic calendar. Day-Wilson made 32 appearances for LSU and earned 21 starts throughout the season.

The Toronto, Canada native averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, and produced her best performance against Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge. She averaged eight points and a career-high four steals in the game.

Richard made 33 appearances last season. The Louisiana native ended the 2024-25 season averaging 2.8 ppg while shooting 39.8% from the field.

Shayeann Day-Wilson discusses point guards' impact for LSU

Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson and MiKaylah Williams were regarded as the "big three" for LSU women's basketball last season. The trio led the Lady Tigers to an impressive run during the 2024-25 campaign, where they finished third in the SEC and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

However, senior point guard Shayeann Day-Wilson made a case for the point guards in Kim Mulkey's team. While acknowledging the contributions of Morrow, Johnson and Williams, Day-Wilson insisted that the "big three" would not be so successful on the court without the point guards' contribution.

“Point guard play is really big, especially in March,” senior guard Shayeann Day-Wilson said after LSU's dominant 101-71 win over Florida State in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

“We have three great players, ‘Neese, Flau’jae and ‘Kaylah, but you know they can’t do it all by themselves. Like Flau’jae said, we need all eight. The point guards just do the little stuff and kind of control the tempo and flow of the game.”

The Tigers' coach, Mulkey, also echoed Day-Wilson's comment, saying the point guards who made a major impact in the game off the bench deserved their flowers. To Mulkey, it takes everybody to win a game, which was demonstrated during the second round of the postseason tournament.

