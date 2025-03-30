LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and more have funny reactions to Kim Mulkey's Michael Jackson-inspired outfit vs NC State

LSU stars Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams and others hilariously reacted to their coach Kim Mulkey's outfit against NC State on Friday. Mulkey was seen wearing an all-black outfit with golden designs during LSU's 80-73 win against the Wolfpack in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

Kim Mulkey's outfit during NCAA Tournament game vs NC State - Source: Imagn

Many on social media compared her outfit to that of iconic pop star Michael Jackson. In a YouTube video uploaded by WAFB on Saturday, several Tigers players, including Johnson, gave their honest reactions to Mulkey's fit, with most comparing her to the "King of Pop."

"I like that. I felt like she was giving Michael Jackson," Flau'jae Johnson said with a laugh.

Aneesah Morrow chimed in, saying, "It was cool and it's different. Everybody wants to see different, so it was nice."

When asked Morrow about her favorite song of Jackson's she added, "Man in the Mirror."

Freshman guard Jada Richard also shared her thoughts.

"I don't know how I felt about that," Richard said. "She got swag, I think. If she likes it, I love it."

She said that she listens to some of Michael Jackson's hits, but is not really into his songs.

However, sophomore Mikaylah Williams was not really a fan of the outfit.

"It was interesting," Williams said. "In my opinion not the best, not one of the best but we won, so that's all that matters. She gave a little Michael Jackson on them and he's the GOAT, so we're just gonna let it slide."

The best reaction of them all came from Shayeann Day-Wilson, who had a two-word reaction when asked about her coach's outfit.

"Kim Jackson," Day-Wilson said.

Aneesah Morrow leads LSU to victory despite Flau'jae Johnson's season-low score

Aneesah Morrow led the LSU Tigers to an 80-73 victory over NC State, securing their spot in the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-1 forward had a game-high 30 points and 19 rebounds, marking her 30th double-double of the season and her third consecutive in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson, one of the Tigers’ top scorers, had a quiet night, finishing with just three points, her lowest scoring output of the season.

While she added five rebounds and four assists, she was only 1-of-8 from the field in 30 minutes, marking her worst shooting performance of the season.

Despite Flau'jae Johnson's struggles, Morrow carried the offensive load, with help from sohomore forward Sa'Myah Smith, who added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Mikaylah Williams, who chipped in with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

