2025 NCAA March Madness Elite 8: Top 10 prospects to watch out for ft. Cooper Flagg and 6'4 Auburn star 

A lack of upsets so far in this year’s NCAA Tournament will produce some incredible Elite 8 matchups this weekend. Many of these teams feature elite NBA prospects as their engines, making for plenty of NBA Draft intrigue in March Madness.

Ad

Let’s rank the 10 best 2025 NBA Draft prospects playing in the Elite 8. Five of the top ten players here are lottery-level players and all of them have a solid case to return first-round value. Even the honorable mentions section features notable prospects that some view as a first-round pick.

Top 10 prospects in 2025 NCAA March Madness Elite 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Flagg tossed some sage-level dimes against Arizona, though he excelled in every area in their Sweet 16 win. He played one of the more complete prospect games in recent memory, especially given the stage for an 18-year-old freshman.

Ad

Trending

He manipulates defenders with his eyes and body as frequently as any passer in the class. His vision only amplifies his growing live dribble comfort, as Flagg handled Arizona’s ball pressure all games to the tune of seven assists and one turnover.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alabama’s breakneck pace will challenge Flagg on defense, who will need to fly around and make plays. Nobody on the Tide should be able to stop his drives and playmaking off of that gravity, leading to a potentially high-scoring bout.

2. Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach’s continual defensive improvement should frighten Duke’s opponents. He’s sharpening his positioning and timing, magnifying the impact his gargantuan frame and smooth mobility have. Alabama will push Maluach’s defense in space to the limit, as we’ll likely see him switched out onto dangerous guards at least a few times.

Ad

Duke will need his size and rebounding on offense and he’s settling in as a finisher, better weaponizing his excellent touch. We’ll see if Maluach can continue to play like a top-five pick and limit an elite Alabama offense’s ability to score in the paint and generate layups and free-throws.

3. Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Knueppel won’t feel rattled in a 3-point shootout with Alabama. He’s one of the nation’s best shooters as a 6-foot-7 teenager, sinking 40.0% of his high-volume threes this season while shooting over 90.0% from the line.

Ad

His shooting is the bedrock of his offensive game, but Knueppel’s driving has only improved late in the season. Despite limited vertical pop and explosion. Knueppel carves his way to the rim with solid burst, great craft and strength. Those physical tools could limit him on defense, but his size and smarts will help him stay afloat.

Duke has relied on Knueppel as a pick-and-roll playmaker all season. Expect him and Maluach to connect on a few lobs against a sometimes porous Alabama defense. They’ll need a high-output creation and shooting performance from Knueppel to reach the final four.

Ad

4. Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Philon hasn’t been the story for Alabama so far, not breaking records like Mark Sears or Aden Holloway. Despite scoring under 10 points in each of his three tournament games, Philon is still the best long-term prospect on the team. His connectivity and high feel help glue Alabama together on both ends.

An elite Duke team will test Philon on both ends, sending quality scorers at him on offense and pressuring his handle. If Philon can continue to stabilize his 3-point shooting off of the catch, it’s easy to imagine fitting in as a high-feel, rim-pressuring off guard at the NBA level.

Ad

Philon’s twitch and burst with the ball could lead to some tail-end creation upside. He won’t have the opportunity for high usage offense at Alabama, but his tools and flashes suggest that could be his NBA future. That proposition, along with a high floor built on passing and defense, make Philon one of the draft’s more interesting upside swings.

5. Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Michigan State will need another sparkling performance from Richardson against a deep Auburn backcourt. Mississippi couldn’t limit his off-ball shooting and secondary driving, just like most of Richardson’s opponents this season.

Ad

He’s knocking down 42% of his triples this season, and his volume increased as the season progressed. Richardson projects as an excellent off-ball scorer, always decisive when shooting the ball and punishing overeager defenders with deep drives into the paint.

We’ll see if Richardson has to create a bit more on the ball, where he can struggle to pick out interior passes and generate easy looks downhill. His big-game composure and toughness under pressure are obvious, though. Richardson’s scoring toolkit makes him a lottery talent

Ad

6. Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Pettiford dazzled against Michigan, showcasing his deep-range shooting and explosive driving en route to an efficient 20 points. He’s been Auburn’s offensive spark plug and will need to counter Jase Richardson’s contributions against Michigan State.

Guards as short as Pettiford are hard to bank on in the NBA, given the league’s size and physicality. For guards his size, Pettiford’s vertical and horizontal explosion help him play with a bit more functional size.

Ad

Players as dynamic and creative with the ball as Pettiford can’t be overlooked. No player is as ambidextrous as Pettiford, who passes and scores with his right hand like it’s his dominant side. Players as physically and mentally talented as Pettiford, despite the height, deserve consideration in the first round.

7. Alex Condon, C, Florida

Florida felt Condon’s absence in their Sweet 16 over Maryland when an injury limited his play. They’ll need him against a dominant Texas Tech frontcourt, led by an elite post scorer in JT Toppin. Condon isn’t the best post defender because of strength limitations, but his physicality will help him balance that out.

Ad

His height and mobility covering ground helps compensate for that, letting Condon defend out on the perimeter and play with other bigs on defense. That mobility translates to offense, where his dribbling and playmaking feel let him initiate offense and connect for his teammates.

A full-strength Condon makes Florida an exceptionally dangerous team. Adding a consistent 3 ball will be key for his offensive upside, but he profiles as a viable hub and complementary play finisher even without it.

Ad

8. Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Williams dragged his team back against Arkansas in the Sweet 16 despite a poor start to the game. Wings as strong as Williams who dribble, pass and shoot at his level often become successful NBA players. He’s an excellent college player, winning as an on-ball scorer when needed but thriving as an off-ball piece as well.

Against Drake, Williams bludgeoned overmatched defenders with sheer strength and power. He’s a comfortable strength creator, but Williams’s manipulative passing feel and strong track record of outside shooting (37.9% on his career) help him wear multiple hats on offense. Florida will test him on the ball, but he might have the size to outmuscle some of their shorter defenders.

Ad

Versatile college stars are the best older prospects to bet on translating to the NBA. Williams probably won’t be a primary creator at the next level. His experience in that role will serve him there, though. Williams’s role flexibility, physical tools and varied skillset should have him in the first-round mix.

9. Johni Broome, C, Auburn

Scouts will continue to debate Johni Broome’s NBA potential, but he’s an undeniably excellent college player. He produced against a strong Michigan front line and won’t have as many towering bigs to score over against Michigan State.

Ad

His breadth of skills helps him act as a generalist, thriving as an interior scorer, middle-floor playmaker and versatile defender. Some of his limitations, notably his shorter height for a center, show up even at the college level. Still, his dominance makes him an NBA prospect worth monitoring.

10. Sion James, F, Duke

We’ll bookend the list with another Duke prospect, this time pivoting to their veteran glue piece. James dropped a pivotal 16 points against Arizona in the Sweet 16, showcasing his off-ball shooting and power-driving skills. Often playing as Duke’s nominal point guard, he’ll bring the ball up and organize offense alongside his play finishing.

Ad

James’s point of attack defense is excellent, sliding his feet to mirror defenders explosively. His spot-on thickness-to-explosiveness ratio helps him check all sorts of defenders and his motor extends to defending off of the ball. Alabama’s high-powered offense will test him as he’ll likely have to check speedy shotmaking guards.

It’s possible to imagine James fitting in in the NBA in a similar role to he does at Duke, applying pressure on defense, spotting up for three and shooting off of the ball. He’s too talented to ignore, regardless of any role concerns and has real NBA impact potential.

Honorable Mentions: Walter Clayton Jr., JT Toppin, Milos Uzan, Thomas Haugh, Patrick Ngongba, Isaiah Evans, Chaz Lanier, Mark Sears, Tyrese Proctor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

St. Mary's vs Alabama basketball Injury report and predictions, March 23: Latest on Houston Mallette and more