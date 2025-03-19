  • home icon
  • LSU's Mikaylah Williams provides positive update around Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow, says she's looking forward to March Madness

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Mar 19, 2025 11:08 GMT
LSU Mikaylah Williams gives update on Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow - Source: Imagn

LSU guard Mikaylah Williams had some positive update on the Tigers' injury front as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament. She noted that the team will be at full strength with the return of LSU's top scorers Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow.

On Tuesday, Williams joined 'We Need To Talk' host Alicia Jay to discuss the team's momentum heading into March Madness.

"I think excited is the biggest thing," Williams said. "Just excited that we get to go into March Madness full throttle, fully healthy. We get [Aneesah] back, we get [Flau'jae] back, so everybody's going to be healthy."
Mikaylah Williams, a 6-foot-0 sophomore who is putting up an impressive 17.2 points per game — the third-highest scorer for the Tigers after Flau'jae Johnson's 18.9 ppg and Aneesah Morrow's 18.5 ppg — also spoke glowingly about the depth of the LSU bench, which will be critical in a tournament setting.

The Tigers wenter the NCAA Tournament as the third seed and will face San Diego State in the opening round on Saturday. Last season, LSU advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Caitlin Clark's Iowa.

Williams is hoping to replicate the success of the previous season and go even further, reaching the Final Four and winning the national championship.

"I'm just excited to finally get back to that position," she added, "now that I have a lot more experience, and I can pour that experience into my other teammates. So I feel like we're ready for it."
Mikaylah Williams reflects on personal growth and leadership as a sophomore

Mikaylah Williams emerged as a key player for LSU and saw her scoring average jump from 14.5 points per game as a freshman to 17.2 this campaign.

Not only has she improved her individual production, but the Louisiana native has also taken on more of a leadership role. She discussed this in a conversation with Alicia Jay on Tuesday's episode of the "We Need to Talk" podcast.

"I think as a player, my body has changed ... it has changed a lot since last year," Willams said (at 2:05). "I think my maturity on and off the court has also changed. I'm able to lead and not get so down on myself when stuff goes wrong ... and just being more consistent this year is what I wanted to focus, and I think I'm doing pretty good."
Mikaylah Williams led LSU in scoring three times in the last five games. She will be crucial in the Tigers' quest to win their second title under coach Kim Mulkey.

