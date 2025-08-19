LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley reacts after sharing the court with Azzi Fudd, Stephen Curry and more

LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley and UConn star Azzi Fudd participated in the highly touted Curry Camp in the Bay Area on Friday. The camp, led by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, brought together top high school talents for an intensive training and mentorship experience.On Monday, Elena Gumbs, a former college basketball player who now serves as an associate product line manager for Curry's kicks at Under Armour, shared a carousel of images on Instagram, offering an inside look of the event.&quot;YAY AREEEEAAAUHHH!!! y’all showed out! my first curry camp experience was one for the books…giving back to the game that shaped me! grateful for it all 🏝️🥹👌🏽👟💛,&quot; Gumbs wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photos showed Gumbs and Stephen Curry posing with the participants of the event, including Fudd and Fulwiley. The post drew huge engagement from numerous athletes and fans.MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU from South Carolina in April, also shared her excitement in the comments section. She added three emojis in her comment, a white heart and two fire emojis.Screenshot of MiLaysia's comment (@egumbs24/IG)In addition, the Columbia native reposted a picture of herself and Gumbs on her Instagram story.Fulwiley and Fudd have both inked NIL deals with Curry's brand, which is why they were in attendance at the camp. Fulwiley signed with the brand in March of last year.&quot;It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand. Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing,&quot; she said in a statement.Screenshot via Instagram (@laywitdabutter/IG)True to her words, Fulwiley was able to inspire young athletes at the camp, embracing the leadership role by guiding them through drills.MiLaysia Fulwiley and Azzi Fudd bring the energy to carpool karaoke rideFrom rivals playing against each other in intense collegiate matchups, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Azzi Fudd have forged a nice friendship. In a YouTube shorts video, the two athletes showcased their synergy beyond basketball, sharing a lighthearted carpool karaoke session with South Carolina transfer Ta'Niya Latson.Here's a look at their off-court camaraderie, via @AzziFuddUpdates:All three were vibing and singing &quot;My Boo&quot; by Usher and Alicia Keys.Fulwiley and Fudd played against each other in the national championship game in April when South Carolina faced UConn. Fudd came out on top, scoring 24 points in a decisive victory.