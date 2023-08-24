LSU sensation Angel Reese says celebrity status on campus has forced her to attend classes online

LSU Tigers athlete Angel Reese is undoubtedly a big name on campus. She helped her team win LSU's first women's basketball national championship this year, defeating Iowa 102-85 in the finals.

She is now experiencing the not-so-rosy effects of fame. The 21-year-old hooper is having to take her classes online, as per her interview with Teen Vogue.

Reese shot to fame after she taunted Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the famous 'You can't see me' gesture, made popular by John Cena. The match drew an average of 9.9 million viewers, changing the landscape of women's basketball. With Reese playing a major part in the game, her popularity sky-rocketed, ultimately leading her to complete her academics virtually, as she gets mobbed by fans on campus.

While speaking with Teen Vogue, Angel Reese opened up about how she was startled by the effects on her personal life after winning LSU's first women's basketball championship. She spoke about how she was taken by surprise with the surge in her popularity after the final. She is now a constant topic of discussion on the internet and within the confines of her college.

Expand Tweet

“I don't feel like I'm a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I've had on not just women's basketball, but sports in general, and Black women. Things have changed for me.

"I didn't think I was going to be on Shade room everytime I post something."

For Angel Reese, fame is not the only thing that followed her after the historic win. The hooper signed several NIL deals afterward worth up to a staggering $1.6 million. Deals with Coach, Amazon, and Mercedez Benz are just the tip of the iceberg, making her one of the highest-earning college athletes in the world.

Reese has her priorities straight despite all the success, As for her, finishing college is as important as making a name for herself in the world of basketball.

"School's first, basketball is next. I wouldn't be here without school and basketball, so that's my priority", she said.

Angel Reese is giving back to her community after tremendous success

The 21-year-old has not forgotten her roots in her new-found life. She recently returned to her hometown of Baltimore, where she donated school supplies to her alma mater.

Expand Tweet

The Angel C. Reese Foundation hosted its first 'Back-to-school Giveback Block Party' at St. Frances Academy. They even donated $12,000 to the Joan & Bert Hash Fund for its development. The event saw sponsorships from the Baltimore Ravens, Go Puff, Wingstop, and many other partners.

This is just the beginning for Angel Reese. She has a long road ahead in her professional basketball journey. fans will be excited to see what's next on the 21-year-old's road to glory.