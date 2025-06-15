LSU signee Bella Hines shares adorable collage with dad and wishes for Father’s Day

LSU signee Bella Hines wished her dad a Happy Father's day with a sweet collage. She shared it on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The collage included a picture with her father from her childhood, along with others which were more recent.

"happy father's day dad i love you thank you for all you do ❤️ @j_hines643," Hines wrote.

Bella Hines via Instagram (image credit: instagram/bellhines.3)

Bella's father, Josh Hines, is an avid supporter of her. His Instagram page is full of Bella's acheivements and performances.

The shooting guard started her high school basketball career at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a sophomore, Hines averaged 30.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, earning MaxPreps New Mexico Player of the Year honors.

Her performance got better in her junior year after transferring to ABC Prep. Hines recorded a career-high 32.5 ppg, and set a Grind Session record with a 53-point performance.

Over her entire high school career, she played 84 games. Hines averaged 28.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 spg and 0.7 bpg. She finished with over 3,000 points, and became the all-time leading scorer in Albuquerque Public Schools history.

Hines' consistent performance gained her attention at the national level. She committed to LSU in April 2024 over top programs like Iowa, Kansas, Florida Arizona, Baylor and NC State. Hines also signed a NIL deal with Jordan Brand.

Bella Hines joins LSU’s summer grind with HC Kim Mulkey

Bella Hines is gearing up for her freshman season with LSU. On Wednesday, she shared a story of her offseason workout. Hines trained under Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, along with fellow freshman Grace Knox. LSU staff members were also present, including Tigers assistant coach Kaylin Rice and strength coach Thomas Lene.

Mulkey talked about Hines' skills during an interview with LSU Sports in November.

“Bella has a knack for scoring the ball," Mulkey said.

"She is a standout 3-point shooter which is something we were looking for in this class. Not only can she score but she also has a top-level commitment to defense. Bella has had a great start to her senior year and is proving to be a game changer on both ends of the floor. We are excited she is officially an LSU Tiger.”

The Tigers have a standout 2025 roster, including five-star recruits Hines, Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage.

