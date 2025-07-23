LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. reacts to her photo dump from the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend

  • home icon
By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:53 GMT
Flau'jae Johnson and her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr - Source: Getty

Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., responded to her photo dump she shared on Instagram from the WNBA All-Star weekend. Johnson, a senior-to-be guard for the LSU Tigers, gave her followers a glimpse into her busy weekend in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

"WNBA all star was crazy ! Yk im kicking flava," she captioned her post.
The comments section was flooded with fans complimenting Johnson on her outfit as well as her performance during the festivities. Hilton Jr., her beau, who plays as a wide receiver for the Tigers football team, also commented on the post. He added three love emojis to show his support for his girlfriend.

Screenshot via Instagram (@flaujae/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@flaujae/IG)

The post also featured images of Johnson posing with UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd and vibing with fellow baller Paige Bueckers during her performance at the post-game party.

Flau'jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr. have been dating since November last year. She hinted at their relationship by sharing some allusive pictures on her Instagram story. They eventually made their relationship public in December, and since then, the couple has often showcased their love on social media.

Flau'jae Johnson shares heartfelt message after receiving roses from BF Chris Hilton Jr.

Earlier this month, after returning from a trip to Chile with Team USA, where she helped them secure the gold medal in the FIBA AmeriCup, Flau'jae Johnson received a lovely gift from her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr.

Even amid busy careers, the pair manages to set aside some time to express affection for one another. On Jul. 14, she posted several pictures of herself with the bouquet of roses on Instagram, and a beautiful message thanking her beau.

"I couldn’t stop smiling. Thank you so much for always supporting me and making my days special even when you can’t be there . i love you ❤️❤️ @c.hiltonjr," she wrote.
One of the images featured a note from Hilton that read:

"You Deserve The World And I Plan To Give You Just That. Here's A Small Gift To Show How Much You Mean To Me. I Love You."

Johnson was one of the top scorers for Kim Mulkey's LSU last season and is hoping to have a similar impact in her final collegiate year.

