LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares 4-word reaction as Kiki Iriafen get hit with first WNBA technical

LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson heaped praise on Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen, for her display against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Iriafen, playing only her fifth WNBA game, has become a vital part of the Mystics roster.

An X account posted a clip of Iriafen scoring a layup and flexing after the bucket with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The official didn't take too kindly to the celebration and awarded the rookie her first technical foul in the WNBA.

Johnson quoted the post and reacted.

"She a dawg bruh," Johnson wrote with a crying face emoji.

Iriafen's layup put the Mystics up 58-52, but the Mercury received a free throw and scored, which kickstarted a 6-0 run to tie the game with two minutes left. Eventually, they won the game 68-62, giving Washington their third straight defeat.

Iriafen transferred to USC last summer for her final year after three seasons at Stanford. She averaged 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Trojans before declaring for the WNBA draft.

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson has one year of eligibility left in college and will look to win her second championship with LSU next season.

Flau'jae Johnson and Kiki Iriafen reflected proudly on their basketball journeys

Flau'jae Johnson and Kiki Iriafen were featured in the second season of ESPN's docuseries, Full Court Press, which followed their journeys as college basketball stars during the 2024-25 season.

Earlier this month, the two, along with Notre Dame sophomore Hannah Hidalgo, who was also featured in the documentary, sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss their experience and reflect on their accomplishments.

"It just felt super rewarding. All of my hard work has paid off," Iriafen said about being the 4th overall pick in this year's draft (4:21).

"I’ve gone through a lot of adversity, highs and lows, and I just really trusted the process and kept my head down — kept the main thing. So to see all my hard work pay off, to do it in front of my family and the people that have helped me get there, was super special."

Johnson also talked about her journey from just dreaming of becoming a rapper to now excelling both at basketball and rapping. She credited her mother, Kia Brooks, for instilling in her a mentality to excel at everything she does.

