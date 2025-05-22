Hannah Hidalgo's collab with Nebraska VB star Bergen Reilly gets fans hyped: "THE DUO I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED"

Fans reacted as Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo collaborated with Nebraska volleyball standout Bergen Reilly for a TikTok video.

On Sunday, Hidalgo posted a video on her TikTok with Reilly, where the two were seen dancing to a chorus of Bankroll Ni's "Im So ATL."

"Everyone meet Bergen," Hidalgo wrote as the video caption.

The video immediately got traction on the platform, as it garnered over 100,000 views and 10,000 likes so far.

Here's the video:

Fans were ecstatic to see the two stars come together. Here are some of the reactions on the post:

"THE DUO I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDEDDD," one wrote.

"MY FAV BASKETBALL PLAYER AND FAVORITE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER," another said.

"Notre Dame and Nebraska. my two favorite schools," one commented.

"Okayyy I love this unexpected duo!!!!," another eread.

"my 2 worlds colliding," one added.

"OMG HANNAH THE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED!!!!!" one wrote.

"Ah, to be young, cute and in D1 basketball shape!," another chimed in.

Fans commented on TikTok (@hannah.hidalgo3/TikTok)

Hidalgo Hidalgo was in Los Angeles, California, this week to attend a photoshoot with Red Bull — one of her major NIL endorsement deals. Several college stars, like LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa, including Reilly, were also present at the shoot.

Hidalgo signed with Red Bull in December and has appeared in several promotional campaigns for the brand since then.

Hannah Hidalgo returns to Notre Dame for her junior year, aims to embrace leadership

With year two of her college career in the books, Hannah Hidalgo has enough experience to take on a bigger role for Notre Dame.

After leading the Fighting Irish to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season as a sophomore, Hidalgo is ready to take on more responsibility as a leader.

"I think I've learned a lot about how to be a leader — how to be a better leader for my teammates, how to put myself aside and be able to kind of help my team in a different aspect," Hidalgo told NBC Sports during the premiere of ESPN's Full Court Press in April.

Hannah Hidalgo announced in an Instagram post that she will be back in South Bend next season.

In the same interview, she detailed the meaning behind the post, saying that her decision to return to Notre Dame was about loyalty.

Hidalgo was one of the top scorers in the country last season, averaging 23.8 points per game.

