PHOTOS: AJ Dybantsa shares bts photos from Redbull shoot with Hannah Hindalgo, Bergen Reilly & others

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 20, 2025 11:10 GMT
AJ Dybantsa shares bts photos from Redbull shoot with Hannah Hindalgo, Bergen Reilly & others (Image: Getty)
AJ Dybantsa shares bts photos from Redbull shoot with Hannah Hindalgo, Bergen Reilly & others (Image: Getty)

In a few months, AJ Dybantsa will play for the BYU Cougars. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who was a part of the prestigious McDonald's All-American, Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic, has an NIL value of $3.8 million (according to On3).

Having signed for the Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull on Oct. 15 last year, Dybantsa shared a carousel of images from the shoot on Instagram on Monday. The pictures were taken by photographer Michael Ade Ojo:

"too lit to sit still, blame it on da bull #wiiings," he captioned the post.
also-read-trending Trending

Along with AJ Dybantsa, the shoot featured UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry, Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball star Bergen Reilly, Georgia Bulldogs gymnast Lily Smith, Pittsburgh Panthers volleyball player Olivia Babcock, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Milaysia Fulwiley.

Another video by The Hoop Bus was uploaded on Instagram on Monday. The video started with the volleyball players passing the ball around before the volleyball was replaced by a basketball, after which Dybantsa was set up for the alley-oop to dunk the ball in front of the hoop bus rim.

"The collegiate squad from @redbullusa delivered the energy with this collab 🔥Wait for the alley-oop pass by Notre Dame star @hannah.hidalgo3 to BYU commit and #1 prep player @aj.dybantsa," the post was captioned.
AJ Dybantsa signed an NIL deal with Nike along with the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, Jerzy Robinson, on Jan. 17.

The power forward, who received offers from plenty of programs, including Alabama, Kansas State, North Carolina and USC, signed for the Cougars on Dec. 10 after taking unofficial visits on June 3 and Nov. 16 and an official visit on Nov. 10 last year.

AJ Dybantsa could team up with Jayson Tatum at the Boston Celtics

AJ Dybantsa has talked about his NBA aspirations. He has said that he wants to play at the Cougars for one season before declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Yahoo! Sports on Sunday, analyst Kevin O'Connor talked about the Celtics' chances of drafting Dybantsa or the Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer.

"I mean, next year's draft class, that is the silver lining for Boston. You might end up with the eighth best odds and you move up to number two and you get a chance to draft Dybantsa or Boozer," he said (2:45).
youtube-cover

AJ Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress next season.

Pranav Khatri

