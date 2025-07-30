LSU star Flau'jae Johnson "still can't believe" milestone with $170,000,000 worth hip-hop legend Lil Wayne

Flau'jae Johnson, an LSU guard and rising hip-hop artist, had the chance to work with legendary rapper Lil Wayne on a record from her first EP, &quot;Best of Both Worlds.&quot; The two worked together on 'Came Out A Beast,' which was released last year, and also featured coach Kim Mulkey in the music video.Johnson, who embodies the intersection of sports and culture, delivered a song about overcoming obstacles and winning against the odds, all through her lyrics, including Wayne's verse.On Tuesday, Johnson shared a couple of clips from the music video on her Instagram with a caption expressing her excitement about the collab.&quot;Still Can’t Believe I Got Me On With WAYNEEEE ! Talk bout that, Which verse ya fav ??&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe music video has amassed almost three million views on YouTube. It begins with Coach Mulkey delivering a halftime speech to her team and transitions into Flau'jae Johnson rapping her verse as Lil Wayne, whose net worth is $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, later joins in on the song.Johnson, who is entering her senior year with the Tigers, hopes to continue building on both her basketball and music careers. She was one of the leading scorers at LSU last season, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, in the rap game, she released another album, &quot;Flau &amp; B,&quot; in February.Flau'jae Johnson explained how she connected with rap icon Lil WayneAfter 'Came Out A Beast' hit the airwaves, Flau'jae Johnson spoke with Genius in August last year and shared how the collaboration with Lil Wayne came to life.She said that Sue Bird helped broker the link-up when she spoke about Johnson with Wayne on ESPN. Johnson said Wayne himself then reached out to her and expressed interest in working together.'He FaceTimed me, and I’m like 'Oh my God, this is Lil Wayne,'&quot; Flau’jae said. &quot;I’m going crazy, I’m like, 'Y’all, my grandma here?' He called me and he was like 'Yeah, I just did the verse, let me know what you think, let me know if you’re messing with it.&quot;The song celebrated its first anniversary last month.ALSO READ: Flau'jae Johnson goes down memory lane reflecting on star-studded music career ft. Lil Wayne