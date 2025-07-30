  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • LSU star Flau'jae Johnson "still can't believe" milestone with $170,000,000 worth hip-hop legend Lil Wayne

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson "still can't believe" milestone with $170,000,000 worth hip-hop legend Lil Wayne

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:35 GMT
Flau
Flau'jae Johnson and Lil Wayne - Source: Getty

Flau'jae Johnson, an LSU guard and rising hip-hop artist, had the chance to work with legendary rapper Lil Wayne on a record from her first EP, "Best of Both Worlds." The two worked together on 'Came Out A Beast,' which was released last year, and also featured coach Kim Mulkey in the music video.

Ad

Johnson, who embodies the intersection of sports and culture, delivered a song about overcoming obstacles and winning against the odds, all through her lyrics, including Wayne's verse.

On Tuesday, Johnson shared a couple of clips from the music video on her Instagram with a caption expressing her excitement about the collab.

"Still Can’t Believe I Got Me On With WAYNEEEE ! Talk bout that, Which verse ya fav ??" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The music video has amassed almost three million views on YouTube. It begins with Coach Mulkey delivering a halftime speech to her team and transitions into Flau'jae Johnson rapping her verse as Lil Wayne, whose net worth is $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, later joins in on the song.

Johnson, who is entering her senior year with the Tigers, hopes to continue building on both her basketball and music careers. She was one of the leading scorers at LSU last season, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, in the rap game, she released another album, "Flau & B," in February.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson explained how she connected with rap icon Lil Wayne

After 'Came Out A Beast' hit the airwaves, Flau'jae Johnson spoke with Genius in August last year and shared how the collaboration with Lil Wayne came to life.

She said that Sue Bird helped broker the link-up when she spoke about Johnson with Wayne on ESPN. Johnson said Wayne himself then reached out to her and expressed interest in working together.

Ad
'He FaceTimed me, and I’m like 'Oh my God, this is Lil Wayne,'" Flau’jae said. "I’m going crazy, I’m like, 'Y’all, my grandma here?' He called me and he was like 'Yeah, I just did the verse, let me know what you think, let me know if you’re messing with it."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The song celebrated its first anniversary last month.

ALSO READ: Flau'jae Johnson goes down memory lane reflecting on star-studded music career ft. Lil Wayne

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications