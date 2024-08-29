SPOTTED: LSU HC Kim Mulkey makes a cameo in $1.2M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson's "Came Out A Beast" music video ft. Lil Wayne

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey made a surprise cameo in rising basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's new music video "Came Out A Beast" featuring Lil Wayne. The track, dropping on Monday, is included in Johnson's debut EP, Best of Both Worlds, released in June.

Directed by Terrius Mykel, the video begins with Kim Mulkey coaching inside an LSU huddle. It shows snippets of the Tigers coach talking to her players at halftime during their 2023 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Miami.

"Make free throws and layups. If I was watching this game, I’d turn it off. Look at that score, would you?" Mulkey says in the staged timeout.

"That’s some bad offensive basketball. It might be something to these balls being too bouncy, but that’s some bad ball. Make your layups. Make your free throws. Play hard for 10 minutes, and see what happens."

After the music video teases the locker room scene, it transitions to Johnson rapping her verse, with Lil Wayne joining in.

Kim Mulkey, who led LSU to the national championship in 2023, was as surprised as everybody else after seeing the video.

"Never imagined I would be mentioned or even seen in a rap video with Flau'jae and certainly not Lil Wayne," Mulkey said. "I know my own children went crazy when they heard Lil Wayne say my name in the video.

"I am so proud of Flau'jae both on the court and off the court. What a talented young lady! She is such a blessing to coach."

Johnson is one of the most financially successful college athletes. According to On3 NIL, she's valued at $1.2 million, making her the second-highest in women's basketball, behind UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Flau'jae Johnson speaks about Kim Mulkey's appearance on "Came Out A Beast"

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has been rocking, both on and off the court. Her recent music video "Came Out A Beast" is gaining a lot of views on YouTube, hitting almost 600K views in two days.

The major talking point of the video has been the cameo of Kim Mulkey.

“Having Coach Mulkey in the ‘Came Out A Beast’ video was special, Johnson said.

"She’s always been in my corner, both on and off the court, pushing me to be my best. Her support means everything to me, so it was amazing to have her be part of this moment."

Mulkey said that she tried to understand what Lil Wayne said about her in his verse. Later, after checking with her daughter MacKenzie Fuller, she confirmed that Wayne said, "Diamonds sparkling like Coach Mulkey."

