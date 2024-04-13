LSU guard Last-Tear Poa was an integral part of the Tigers team that failed to reclaim their national championship during the 2024 NCAA tournament losing 94-87 in the Elite Eight to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Off the court, the Australian citizen joined Canadian citizen Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers who recently complained against the current NIL rules that prevent non-American student-athletes from earning from their likenesses.

Answering questions on her Instagram, Poa was asked:

"Are you considered as an international student? And if so, how do you feel about NIL?" A fan asked.

"Yes, I am an international student. It's hard w NIL cause I wish they would change the rules for all international athletes cause we so far away from home for a long time. The only way I can make money is if I'm outside America," Poa replied.

Last-Tear Poa's IG

Zach Edey talks about NIL

Before Last-Tear Poa spoke about the NIL issue affecting international students, Purdue Boilermakers star center Zach Edey highlighted the amount of potential NIL money he had lost due to the student regulations stopping him from earning.

"I feel like I'm missing out on a lot of money," Edey said during a pre-game news conference. "It's not like I can go film a commercial in West Lafayette. I hope they change it in the future. I obviously have lost out on a lot of money this year. At the end of the day, it needs to change, for sure. I understand kind of the legal process. It takes a while."

Edey benefited from a NIL deal last year when Purdue took on Alabama in Toronto and he collaborated with New York-based startup Daps.

Last-Tear Poa recovers from head injury

LSU's gritty guard Last-Tear Poa had a nasty incident when she fell and hit her head after a duel with Ole Miss forward Madison Scott during their team's clash a few weeks ago.

The LSU players looked concerned as Poa collapsed back to the floor after getting up and Tigers coach Kim Mulkey explained that she had suffered a concussion that led to her being stretchered off the court.

"The trainer told me that her cat scan … came back clean, so that’s wonderful news,” Mulkey said. “The kid took quite a lick on the back of her head. I didn’t even see it. I saw it on the film just a minute ago and I wouldn’t even look at it. I know enough about Poa that if she can’t get up, and that she tries to get up — she’s in bad shape.”

Expand Tweet

Last-Tear Poa recovered enough to take part in LSU's Big Dance campaign as they attempted to repeat their 2023 national championship victory, before eventually falling short in the Elite Eight against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

Poll : Should international students be able to earn from NIL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion