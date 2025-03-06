LSU teammates Aneesah Morrow, Angel Reese and other athletes react to Amani Bartlett's latest IG snaps

LSU's latest and previous year's rebounding leaders, Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese, respectively, hyped LSU's Amani Bartlett. The senior posted a series of snaps on Instagram on Wednesday. The photos showcased the forward donning a ribbed zip-front tank top and washed denim cargo.

Bartlett paired the look with a statement pendant necklace, a mini chain bag and rocker style Oxford heels. She also posed thick glasses in one of the pictures.

"Looks aren’t everything but i got ‘em just in case 😉🖤," she captioned the post.

As fans raved about Bartlett's look, her Tigers teammates Aneesah Morrow and Aalyah Del Rosario also joined in the comments section:

"😍😍," Morrow wrote.

"😍😍😍," Rosario added.

Moreover, Daimion Collins from the men's basketball program and the Chicago Sky star Angel Reese also joined in:

"Fine shii😍," Collins wrote, to which Bartlett replied with a kiss emoji.

"😍," Reese commented.

Morrow, Aalyah Del Rosario, Daimion Collins and Reese comment on Bartlett's post | via @mani_dollaz/ig

Amani Bartlett was one of the first players Kim Mulkey recruited when she joined the school in 2021 and played an active role in the Tigers' 2023 NCAA championship run.

Even though Angel Reese was an active D1 player at the time, her 6-foot-2 frame brought additional size and paint intimidation.

Amani Bartlett showcases her support for Angel Reese

Amani Bartlett posted a boomerang with Aneesah Morrow and other team members on her Instagram story. Everyone in the post was holding a Reese's Puffs box, showcasing their support to Angel Reese.

The cereal featured a limited edition packaging with Reese on the front, which she later claimed was one of her childhood dreams. Morrow also added the clip to her handle.

"Always supporting our girl," Morrow wrote.

As a response, the former LSU star reposted the boomerang on her Instagram stories with a sweet message:

"Awww my babiessss," she wrote.

IG story exchange between Reese, Aneesah Morrow, and Amani Bartlett | via @mani_dollaz, @aneesahmorrow24, @angelreese5

Currently, in her last year, Bartlett has played 14 games for the program this season. She was limited to 5.6 minutes per game and attempted just seven field goals. The reason behind the forward's restricted usage is not yet known.

