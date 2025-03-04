The LSU Tigers' big three of Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams have earned spots on the 2024-25 All-Southeastern Conference first team. The program is the only one to feature multiple first-team members this season. The trio averaged 54.6 points of the team's 85.1 points.

The three also combined for 24.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 5.3 steals per game alongside 47.2% shooting. The Tigers' Instagram handle posted an image of them on Tuesday to celebrate their latest feat.

"A trio of First Team All-SEC Players 🤩," the post read.

Fans reacted to Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams' achievement in the comments section.

"LSU - we bragg differently! 4 x 3 (mk) double up (need)," a fan wrote.

"Real Deal starts soon. We’ll be READY. LET’s GEAUX!" another commented.

"My top 3 favorite WBB collegiate players!" a fan added.

More fans congratulated the Tigers' trio.

"💯💯💯TRIO, not Deux, 1st Team All-SEC team!!! 🔥🔥New Smoke Tour Activated!!🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"OUR BIG 3 💜💛🤍😍🫶🏾🤞🏾 SO PROUD OF YOU ALL LADIES KEEP GOING!!!" another wrote.

"NEW SMOKE TOUR," LSU assistant coach Gary Redus added.

LSU Tigers fans congratulate their big three for earning the 2025 All-SEC first-team selections. | via @lsuwbkb/ig

Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow will be without Flau'jae Johnson for the SEC tournament

Tigers coach Kim Mulkey kept Flau'jae Johnson out of Sunday's 85-77 loss to Ole Miss.

However, Johnson's absence will become more prevalent as Mulkey intends to keep her on the sideline throughout the SEC tournament. The guard has been experiencing shin inflammation for over two weeks, starting from the Feb. 16 loss to Texas. The coach is risking the conference tourney to ensure that Johnson is in proper health by the time March Madness arrives.

Aneesah Morrow believes that the team can continue its winning run throughout the tournament by prioritizing discipline during Flau'jae Johnson's absence.

The LSU Tigers have earned two byes and will begin the tournament with a quarterfinal game on Friday. Depending on the result of the first and second rounds, LSU can face any of No. 6 seed Alabama, No. 11 Florida or No. 14 Auburn.

