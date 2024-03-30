LSU and UCLA lock horns in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday night at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Tipoff is set at 1:00 p.m. ET and ABC will air the game on television, while Fubo will feature the Sweet 16 clash via live stream.

The Lady Tigers have coasted in the first two rounds, beating Rice (70-60) and Middle Tennessee State (83-56). The Lady Bruins, meanwhile, had a pair of contrasting wins against CA Baptist (84-55) and Creighton (67-63) to secure a meeting with LSU.

No. 3 seed LSU will rely primarily on Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow on offense. Reese is the leader of the Lady Tigers, averaging 18.7 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

She forms a 1-2 combo with Morrow, who's averaging a double-double of 16.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.6 spg and 1.2 bpg. LSU is averaging 86.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per contest.

Meanwhile, No. 2 UCLA will counter with Lauren Betts and Charisma Osborne. Betts has been reliable at the post this season for the Lady Bruins, averaging 14.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 2.0 bpg.

She has been ably assisted by Osborne, who has tallied 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Cori Close-mentored squad. The Bruins have averaged 77.7 ppg, 43.2 rpg, 17.8 apg, 8.0 spg and 4.7 bpg.

The winner of the Sweet 16 showdown will earn an opportunity to go head-to-head with the winner of the Iowa-Colorado clash on Monday.

Both teams are not 100% healthy for the showdown, as they have some injuries to their players. Let's explore the health status of these players going into this afternoon's encounter.

Also Read: "The disrespect": College hoops fans react to South Carolina players doing 'The Macarena' vs. Indiana in Sweet 16 clash

LSU vs UCLA basketball injuries

Emily Bessoir (right) is out for the season after reinjuring her knee.

Emily Bessoir, UCLA

Bessoir tore the same anterior cruciate ligament that sidelined her for the 2021-22 season in a FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 qualifying game in November last year. She's out for the season.

Sa'Myah Smith, LSU

Smith missed the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right knee. She sustained the injuries in the Lady Tigers' win over Niagara in November last year.

Last-Tear Poa, LSU

Poa returned to LSU's lineup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a concussion several weeks ago.

Read More: 10 tallest women's college basketball players in 2024 NCAA tournament ft. Cameron Brink