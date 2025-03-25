Lucy Olsen’s BF Grayson Herr drops proud 1-word reaction after Iowa crashes out of the NCAA Tournament

Lucy Olsen's boyfriend, Grayson Herr, showed support to the Iowa women's basketball star after the Hawkeyes crashed out of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. Following the game, the March Madness women's basketball account made an Instagram post to thank the Villanova transfer, which Herr shared on his Instagram story.

"Legend," Herr wrote.

Grayson Herr praises GF Lucy Olsen on Instagram. Image via @gjherr

Olsen and Herr began dating in 2023 and are known for celebrating each other in both good times and bad times.

Herr plays college basketball for the Trinity Tigers as a guard. Currently in his junior year, he is averaging 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists this season.

Olsen played her final college basketball career with Iowa. Averaging 17.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 5.2 apg on 44.0% shooting, Olsen was a big part of the Hawkeyes' success this season. She began her career at Villanova, where she was third in the country in scoring (23.3) behind Iowa great Caitlin Clark and USC's JuJu Watkins last season.

Olsen transferred to Iowa as a replacement for Clark, who moved to the WNBA to play for the Indiana Fever. In just one season, "Big Lu," as she is affectionately called by fans, recorded 553 points, 160 assists and 111 rebounds, cementing her name as one of the best players at Iowa.

Lucy Olsen named to WBCA All-American team

Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen may not have fulfilled her dream of an NCAA Tournament title, but she bows out of the race on a flying note. Olsen was named a finalist for the 2025 All-America Team, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Olsen, who also earned a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection and a Big Ten All-Tournament Team honor, surpassed 2,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. She also became just the second Hawkeye since 2009 to post at least 30 points, five assists and five rebounds in a single game.

In the NCAA Tournament first round against Murray State, Olsen scored a career-high 12 assists and recorded her first double-double as a Hawkeye. She also scored 20 points and added five rebounds and two assists in Iowa's 96-62 loss to Oklahoma on Monday.

Olsen joined Caitlin Clark and Sam Logic to become the third Iowa player to record at least 10 assists and a double-double in an NCAA Tournament game.

