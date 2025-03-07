Lucy Olsen Stats Tonight - How did the Hawkeyes star fare vs Michigan State? (March 6)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen had another high-point, high-assist outing on Thursday, March 6. Her top-notch production led the No. 11-ranked team in the country to a Big Ten conference tournament victory over the sixth-ranked Michigan State Spartans by 13 points, 74-61, to advance to the latter stages of the postseason.

In 33 minutes of action, Olsen posted a game-high 21 markers on 6-of-12 overall shooting, including a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe, five rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Olsen was great from both ends of the floor, evidenced by her two steals to start off the matchup. Her first score came via a jumper at the 4:15 mark, then she quickly got another swipe and a rebound right after. Producing in the two departments of the game, Olsen kept the Jan Jensen-coached squad afloat but their opponents still led by four points, 16-12, at the end of one.

The senior then focused on her scoring to produce a lead for the Hawkeyes, starting the second period off with another jumper and a layup. Her defense and rebounding proved vital for Iowa throughout the frame as the Spartans started to get cold from the field. Eventually, Olsen and Co. were ahead by seven, 32-25, by the end of the first half.

Olsen excelled in playmaking and rebounding in the second half of play. At the latter end of the frame, the fourth-year standout moved back to producing points, this time from inside the paint and from the free throw line. This propelled her team to the lead by the end of the third frame, 54-48, even with them exchanging the edge with Michigan State throughout the third.

With one final quarter to determine the next step in their postseason run, Olsen stepped up in both offense and defense. Not only did they maintain their advantage until the final buzzer sounded, they ballooned their lead to 13 points, 74-61, for the win.

Here are Lucy Olsen's stats for the win on Thursday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lucy Olsen 33 21 5 9 4 0 6-12 1-4 8-8 2 3

Lucy Olsen surpasses 2,000 college career points

In the Iowa Hawkeyes' Big Ten conference first round 81-54 drubbing of the 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday, March 5, Lucy Olsen tallied 19 points, which was more than enough for her to surpass 2,000 points scored in her college career. Her milestone was capped off with two rebounds, three dimes and a swipe for the fixture.

Olsen and Co. now move on to their next postseason matchup which will be the third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, March 7, in the same venue.

