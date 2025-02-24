Lucy Olsen Stats Tonight - How did the Hawkeyes star fare vs UCLA? (Feb. 23)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen did not have a super efficient game during their hotly-contested affair on Sunday, Feb. 23. Iowa suffered a 67-65 loss against the No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins on their home floor. The unranked Hawkeyes now hold a .500 Big Ten conference record, 8-8, and 18-9 overall after consecutive defeats.

In 34 minutes of action, Olsen contributed 17 points on 5-of-21 overall shooting, including five free throws made, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block for the Jan Jensen-coached team.

Olsen did not start the game off well, as she missed her first few shot attempts but did get her only block in between. The senior subbed back in at the 3:47 mark, but still couldn't find a groove despite garnering boards.

Finally, in the last possession of the first quarter, Olsen broke through with a 3-pointer that trimmed down UCLA's lead to just two, 14-12, at the end of the first frame.

Despite the make, Olsen was still in a shooting slump at the start of the second quarter. Getting back into the ball game at the 5:04 mark, the fourth-year standout was helping her team out in other areas apart from scoring such as rebounding and playmaking. She then nailed consecutive layups to conclude the first half with the Hawkeyes ahead by seven, 36-29.

It was a different start for Lucy Olsen for the second half as she sank in a 3-pointer in the opening minute. The guard then helped her team out by being tenacious on the defensive end along with diving for loose balls. This was the case through the period for Iowa, but it seems as though they needed Olsen's offense as the Bruins caught up, 50-all, heading into the final frame of play.

Almost all of Olsen's points in the fourth quarter came from the charity stripe, as her lone lay-in at the 3:09 mark was a huge boost for her team. It was an intense back-and-forth affair for the last period, but the Hawkeyes' production was just not enough as UCLA escaped with the two-point win.

Here is Lucy Olsen's full statline from the loss to the Bruins on Sunday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lucy Olsen 34 17 5 1 2 1 5-21 2-7 5-7 1 4

Lucy Olsen posts third-worst field goal percentage for a game this season

Despite leading the team in scoring both for the loss against UCLA and for the 2024-2025 season, Lucy Olsen unfortunately posted her third-worst field goal percentage for a game with 23.8%. This is just behind her 23.5% game in a Dec. 15 68-66 loss to the 17th-ranked Michigan State Spartans a 16.7% against the Oregon Ducks, where they lost 50-49 last Jan. 19.

In her fourth and possibly final collegiate campaign, Olsen is averaging a team-high 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 dimes and 1.0 steals as a transferee from the Villanova Wildcats.

The Iowa Hawkeyes now turn their attention to the unranked Michigan Wolverines, who they'll be facing on Wednesday, Feb. 26, on the road.

