Lucy Olsen is emerging as a fan favorite at Iowa. The Villanova transfer is quickly making an impression at the Hawkeyes, playing a key part in their opening four games of the season, with all of them ending in victories.

Prior to the Hawkeyes' game against the Drake Bulldogs yesterday, Olsen uploaded a video on TikTok sporting the team's iconic black and yellow color scheme. In the 15-second video, Olsen hyped up game day by doing a little dance, with the caption in the video reading:

"Black unis!! GAMEDAY"

Trending

Olsen also added a separate caption for the video, where she took a dig at her own dancing skills.

"This is the best its gonna get. This dance is hard for me. Im such a spaz," wrote Olsen.

Olsen's TikTok video was well received by Hawkeyes fans, garnering almost 12,000 likes. Some fans appreciated the talented guard, motivating her ahead of the Hawkeyes' game with the Drake Bulldogs.

Fans were quick to appreciate Lucy Olsen's latest TikTok video (Image Source: @lucyolsen45/TikTok)

"Lucy slaying in the black uniform," said one fan.

"Lucy ur firee," said another.

Another fan added, "Not gonna lie you ate"

Other fans cheered Olsen and the Hawkeyes on, sending them their best wishes ahead of their game against the Drake Bulldogs.

Other fans looked to motivate Olsen and the Hawkeyes ahead of their showdown with the Bulldogs (Image Source: @lucyolsen45/TikTok)

One fan said, "Lucy, you fit right in with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Welcome!"

Another fan added, "Love them lady Hawks!!!!"

A fan exclaimed, "Ayeeee!! LETS GO HAWKEYES!!!"

Lucy Olsen stars in Iowa's win over Drake

Lucy Olsen was picked up by the Hawkeyes from the portal as a replacement for the iconic Caitlin Clark, who was the top overall pick in this year's WNBA draft. She continued her fine start to life at Iowa, playing a key part in the Hawkeyes' 86-73 win over the Drake Bulldogs at Knapp Center in Des Moines.

Lucy Olsen continued her solid start to the 2024-25 season against the Drake Bulldogs (Image Source: IMAGN)

Olsen scored 18 points and recorded four rebounds, six assists and two steals on the night. Across the opening four games this season, she has averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, consistently displaying her immense talent on the hardwood.

The Hawkeyes, who are 4-0 this season, will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on the Kansas Jayhawks next on Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here