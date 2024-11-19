Lucy Olsen is emerging as a fan favorite at Iowa. The Villanova transfer is quickly making an impression at the Hawkeyes, playing a key part in their opening four games of the season, with all of them ending in victories.
Prior to the Hawkeyes' game against the Drake Bulldogs yesterday, Olsen uploaded a video on TikTok sporting the team's iconic black and yellow color scheme. In the 15-second video, Olsen hyped up game day by doing a little dance, with the caption in the video reading:
"Black unis!! GAMEDAY"
Olsen also added a separate caption for the video, where she took a dig at her own dancing skills.
"This is the best its gonna get. This dance is hard for me. Im such a spaz," wrote Olsen.
Olsen's TikTok video was well received by Hawkeyes fans, garnering almost 12,000 likes. Some fans appreciated the talented guard, motivating her ahead of the Hawkeyes' game with the Drake Bulldogs.
"Lucy slaying in the black uniform," said one fan.
"Lucy ur firee," said another.
Another fan added, "Not gonna lie you ate"
Other fans cheered Olsen and the Hawkeyes on, sending them their best wishes ahead of their game against the Drake Bulldogs.
One fan said, "Lucy, you fit right in with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Welcome!"
Another fan added, "Love them lady Hawks!!!!"
A fan exclaimed, "Ayeeee!! LETS GO HAWKEYES!!!"
Lucy Olsen stars in Iowa's win over Drake
Lucy Olsen was picked up by the Hawkeyes from the portal as a replacement for the iconic Caitlin Clark, who was the top overall pick in this year's WNBA draft. She continued her fine start to life at Iowa, playing a key part in the Hawkeyes' 86-73 win over the Drake Bulldogs at Knapp Center in Des Moines.
Olsen scored 18 points and recorded four rebounds, six assists and two steals on the night. Across the opening four games this season, she has averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, consistently displaying her immense talent on the hardwood.
The Hawkeyes, who are 4-0 this season, will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on the Kansas Jayhawks next on Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
