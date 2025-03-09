"Made my day" "Good decision": College hoops fans troll former NC State HC Kevin Keatts following firing

NC State has parted ways with basketball coach Kevin Keatts after eight seasons leading the program. After losing to Miami in the team's regular-season finale, the university announced Keatts' departure on Sunday.

On X, many fans were unsurprised by the firing and reacted ruthlessly to the news posted on the official NC State men's basketball account.

"Thanks for the run last year Coach Keatts. However, it is time for everyone to move in a new direction now," a fan tweeted.

"SUNSHINE AND RAINBOWS AHEAD," one user tweeted.

More fans chimed in:

"Kevin Keatts can coach, just not in a Power 5 Conference," one fan tweeted.

"Boo that's what we wanted all along, show us we don't accept seasons like this," another tweeted.

Keatts joined NC State in 2017 and led the team to three NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four run last season. The Wolfpack also won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in 2024.

However, the program underperformed this season, finishing 12-19 overall and 5-15 in the ACC, good for 16th place in the 18-team league, failing to qualify for the postseason tournaments.

Kevin Keatts shares farewell message via social media

The NC State Wolfpack will have a new coach next season after relieving Kevin Keatts of his duties. Keatts posted a farewell message to the team and Wolfpack fans via social media shortly after the news broke.

"I am extremely proud of what we accomplished during my time here," Keatts wrote in his statement. "We were able to guide the program through five years of investigations and penalties and came out on the other side with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, and for the first time in 37 and 40 years, an ACC championship and a trip to the Final Four."

Keatts claimed that he is leaving the school in a better position than when he started and hoped the program would continue to thrive. He concluded his message by thanking all the players, coaching staff, and fans who joined him on this journey.

During his time in Raleigh, Keatts compiled a 151-113 (.572) record. The best finish the Wolfpack had under him in the conference was a tie for third in his first season in 2017-18. This season saw the worst.

