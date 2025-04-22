"Make LSU pay for not letting you play!": Fans react as Kim Mulkey loses LSU player to Vanderbilt in the transfer portal

Things are not looking good for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers after five players entered the transfer portal. Forward Sa'Myah Smith and guard Last-Tear Poa have already found new homes, with center Aalyah Del Rosario being the latest to commit to another school.

Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 center, announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Apr. 9 via an emotional Instagram post. She expressed her gratitude for her time at LSU and the relationships she built, but stated her desire to find a program where she can have a larger role.

On Monday, On3's Talia Goodman reported on X that Aalyah Del Rosario has committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

She confirmed the news by posting on Instagram with the caption: "#anchordown⚓️⬇️."

After the news broke, fans took to X to react. While some wished Del Rosario good luck at her new school, others directed negative comments towards LSU. Here's what they said:

"Make LSU pay for not letting you play!" one fan wrote.

"Vanderbilt got a potential lottery pick with Del Rosario🇩🇴🏀," another fan said.

"Gg Aaliyah Del Rosario, hope you cook over there," a user added.

"I’m sorry but I just don’t see it in her to be a dawg. I hope she proves us wrong this year," one comment read.

"hope she gets that grit back and LSU just had her sitting on the edge of the damn bench," another fan penned.

"Best wishes Mack Truck," one more chimed in.

Del Rosario had only one start in her two seasons playing for Kim Mulkey at LSU. Her playing time dropped from 11.2 minutes per game as a freshman to just 6.3 minutes this past season.

Kim Mulkey's roster shakes up as key LSU rebounder joins Virginia

LSU starter Sa'Myah Smith is heading to Virginia after spending three seasons in Baton Rouge. The 6-foot-2 sophomore was a key contributor for Kim Mulkey's Tigers, averaging 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Smith redshirted her sophomore year due to a knee injury and bounced back this past season as LSU's second-leading rebounder behind Aneesah Morrow. She led the team in block shots with 51.

The Texas native entered the transfer portal following LSU's exit from the NCAA Tournament after falling to UCLA in the Elite Eight. She announced her commitment to Virginia on Apr. 14.

