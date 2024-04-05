"Make sure that apology is loud as the disrespect": $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese takes subtle shot at critics amid post-game comments controversy

Since Angel Reese's final press conference after the LSU Tigers' loss in the Elite Eight to the Iowa Hawkeyes, fan reactions have been varied. Fans, and even media members, did not take lightly to her comments during the interview.

As a result, a lot of conversations permeated about the consequences of her success she mentioned. The divided opinion saw some reactions paint Angel Reese, whose NIL value is $1.8 million, according to on3, in a negative light for her demeanor.

However, in her latest post on X, she had a clear warning for everyone doubting her. Echoing a popular sentiment, the SEC Player of the Year had a simple quote to post, calling out haters with a simple reminder to prove everyone wrong.

"Make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect"

Emmanuel Acho takes shot at Angel Reese

One popular name that became the subject of the controversy was Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho. Talking about Reese's post-game press conference, Acho had some strong opinions on the matter and against the LSU superstar's perception.

"I’m about to give a gender-neutral, racially indifferent take. Angel Reese, you can’t be the big bad wolf and then cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog."

"If you want to act grown ... get paid like you grown ... talk to grown folks like you grown ... want to tell people, ‘Get ya money up!' then post-game when you take an L, you just gotta take it on the chin."

During the interview, both Angel Reese and her teammate Flau'Jae Johnson mentioned the media's portrayal of her as a "villain". However, before the game against Iowa, Reese had said that she was fine with the label thrown on her.

"Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L. And Angel Reese, you have self-proclaimed to be the villain. ... but you can’t under any circumstance go to the podium and now try to ask individuals to give you sympathy. No one has sympathy for the villain.

"You painted the bullseye on your back. Why are you surprised when people shoot at you? ... Because what frustrated me is when you want to be the villain, but you want to hope for sympathy, like you’re the hero."

What's next for Angel Reese?

In an interview and subsequent photo shoot with Vogue, Angel Reese confirmed her intentions to join her chief on-court rival Caitlin Clark in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

As a projected top-10 pick, Reese will look to make an immediate impact at the professional level. The 2024 WNBA Draft takes place on Apr. 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

