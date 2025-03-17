"Makes Shaq look tiny": Fans react as 7'9" Olivier Rioux effortlessly celebrates Gators' SEC championship win

Florida Gators 7-foot-9 freshman Olivier Rioux made headlines for his towering presence. The Gators celebrated their SEC Championship win on Sunday following their 86-77 win against No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though Rioux didn't participate, he stunned the spectators present by effortlessly cutting down the net without even needing a ladder.

A video posted by SEC Network captured Rioux casually reaching up to remove the net.

"Make Shaq look tiny," one fan wrote.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media.

"Wow!! Big guy. I hope we draft him when he’s up for the draft," one fan commented.

"What a big tree 🌳" another wrote.

"March madness is about to be WILD," another added.

"That’s insane. I’m thinking he won’t get ladder nil money." another fan made a sarcastic remark.

"Makes basketball easier but can you imagine how hard it is for him to live life? Walking through doors. Fitting in cars/planes. Taking a shower when the head is 2’ below your head? Finding clothes," another fan said.

Rioux, the world’s tallest teenage basketball player, has been a viral sensation for years. At just 19 years old, Rioux is still developing his game.

Florida Gators eliminate 10-year SEC title drought with 5th title

On Sunday, the Florida Gators won their fifth SEC title, their first since 2014. The conference title win puts them in line to become the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Florida was dominant in Sunday's game against the Vols. There was no looking back for them after they took a nine-point lead by halftime. Five of their players were in double digits on the scoring chart. Walter Clayton Jr. led with 22 points, followed by Will Richard (17 points), Alex Condon (13), Thomas Haugh (11) and Alijah Martin (10).

Clayton Jr. was named the MVP of the SEC Tournament. He also made the All-SEC team alongside teammate Richard.

Earlier the Gators appeared in the SEC championship game after previously defeating Missouri on Friday and Alabama on Saturday.

