“March Madness is gonna be a movie”: Hoops fans excited as UConn, USC, South Carolina and other top teams’ chaotic form vs each other gets attention 

The 2024-25 women's college basketball season has had no shortage of action. It has been marked by a series of unexpected upsets and intense matchups among top-tier teams. This has increased the competition and excitement among the fans who are now anticipating the upcoming March Madness.

A post made by B/R W Sports on Instagram ignited discussions by asking fans for their early Final Four predictions.

"Let's hear those 'WAY TOO EARLY' predictions for the Final Four," the post said.

Fans responded to the post with enthusiasm, highlighting the level of interest in women's basketball this season.

"LFG! March Madness is gonna be a movie," a fan said.

"Like I can't wait I'm already on the edge of my seat and we ain't even begin. I love this it's any anyone's game," another fan added.

"The eight best teams," one fan wrote.

The reactions on social media reflect the belief that this year's championship is wide open.

"Yes, this is wild," one fan wrote.

"It's gonna be crazy! I'm going with Notre Dame," another fan predicted.

"I can't call it, too many good teams this year," one fan said.

The heightened competition among the top-tier teams suggests that there's no clear favorite this season. This comes as a result of surprising results among elite programs. NC State fell to LSU, who then lost to Texas. Texas was defeated by South Carolina, which subsequently lost to UConn.

UConn then faced a setback against Notre Dame, who in turn were humbled by NC State. South Carolina also experienced a loss to UCLA, who then succumbed to USC.

This has been further fueled by the fact that traditional powerhouses showing vulnerability. South Carolina, for instance, saw its 43-game winning streak snapped by UCLA. This web of victories and defeats talks about the competitive parity in women's college basketball this year. As March approaches, teams are gearing up for what promises to be one historic tournament.

Flau'jae Johnson sets high expectations for LSU's March Madness run

LSU's standout guard, Flau'jae Johnson, has clearly set her sights on nothing less than a Final Four in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are currently third in the SEC with a 27-2 record overall.

"Anything less than a Final Four I'm not gonna be happy about because I know what this team is capable of," Johnson said via SLAM Magazine.

Indeed, Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to an impressive 20-0 run this season. This was a feat that the fellow contenders could not match such as South Carolina, Notre Dame, USC or UConn. This dominant display has bolstered the team's confidence and solidified their status as a major force in the league.

