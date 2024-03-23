March madness injury report today, March 23: Full list of injured players for Round Two Day 1 of NCAA tournament

The NCAA March Madness Tournament is now in full swing as it shifts to the second round after two days full of games all day. Now that teams are fully transitioned into postseason basketball, injuries begin to pop up for many teams late in the year.

Staying fully healthy can sometimes be the difference between a deep tournament run or an early exit.

Another full slate of games is on deck for the first slate of games in Round Two of March Madness on Saturday. Here is the latest on the injuries teams are dealing with heading into the games today.

Also Read: Updated March Madness bracket after Round 1: Who is still in the NCAA Tournament 2024?

March Madness injury report today, March 23

Team Player Position Injury Status Arizona Dylan Anderson C Redshirt Out for season Arizona Henri Veesaar F Elbow Out for season Dayton Malachi Smith G Knee Out for season Duquesne Tre Williams C Shoulder Game time decision Gonzaga Steele Venters F Knee Out for season Illinois Sencire Harris G Redshirt Out for season Iowa State Kayden Fish F Shoulder Out for season Iowa State Jelani Hamilton G Undisclosed Out for season Iowa State JT Rock C Redshirt Out for season Kansas Kevin McCullar Jr. G Knee Out for season Kansas Zach Clemence C Redshirt Out for season Michigan State Jeremy Fears G Leg Out Michigan State Gehrig Normand G Redshirt Out for season NC State Dennis Parker F Illness Game time decision NC State MJ Rice F Redshirt Out for season Oregon Keeshawn Barthelemy G Lower Body Out Oregon Nate Bittle C Illness Out for season Oregon Mookie Cook F Foot Out Oregon Jesse Zarzuela G Ankle Out for season Washington State Dylan Darling G Back Game time decision Washington State Joseph Yesufu G Hip Out for season

March Madness games schedule today

Game Time (ET) Network No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 2 Arizona 12:45 p.m. CBS No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Kansas 3:15 p.m. CBS No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 1 North Carolina 5:30 p.m. CBS No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 2 Iowa State 6:10 p.m. TNT No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 11 NC State 7:10 p.m. TBS No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Tennessee 8:00 p.m. CBS No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 3 Illinois 8:40 p.m. TNT No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Creighton 9:40 p.m. TBS

Significant March Madness injuries today

Perhaps the most significant injury on this list is to Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who will miss the remainder of the season with a bruised knee.

McCullar last played 15 minutes for Kansas on March 9 in their 76-46 loss to the Houston Cougars.

Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke to reporters on McCullar's status for March Madness prior to the start of the tournament, saying:

"Kevin's not going to play. Kevin says his knee pain has not subsided any and it's too bad for him to be able to contribute. So Kevin will not play. We're shutting him down for the tournament."

McCullar is a top NBA draft prospect this year after three seasons with Texas Tech and the last two seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. McCullar leads the team in scoring with 18.3 points per game while averaging 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists on top of that.

It's a disappointing end to McCullar's final collegiate season. Ideally, he would be on the floor to lead the Jayhawks on their journey to their first national championship after being knocked out of the tournament by Arkansas in the second round of last year's March Madness tournament.

"I have done everything that I possibly could have done to get back playing at a high level to helpy my team," said McCullar in a post on X. "This included 6-7 hours a day with the training staff at Kansas for over a month now, while not participating in practice but competing in games."

The post continues on to say:

"While trying various treatment options, it's simply not where it needs to be to play the game.With a collective agreement between myself, the coaches and the Kansas team doctors, it was decided that I should not play."

Tre Williams will be a game-time decision after missing Duquesne's first round matchup against BYU. Williams injured his shoulder in the Atlantic 10 Championship quarterfinal against Dayton on March 14 and hasn't suited up for the Dukes since then.

Duquesne will need all hands on deck against the third-seed Illinois Fighting Illini, and getting Williams back would help their depth tremendously. The senior forward is averaging 3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists this season.

The Oregon Ducks are a team that has battled injuries all season but won the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and advanced to the Second Round as the No. 11 seed.

The Ducks have had Keeshawn Barthelemy, Nate Bittle, Mookie Cook, and Jesse Zarzuela all go down with injuries this season.

Barthelemy has been out since January with a lower leg injury and was averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season.

Bittle was a massive loss for the Ducks after suffering a wrist injury, followed by an unspecified illness that has kept him out of action since late January.

Oregon's freshman forward, Mookie Cook, played in just five games this season before having surgery to repair a foot injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Zarzuela underwent season-ending ankle surgery after also appearing in just five games this season.

Another team with multiple players that will be missing from today's March Madness action is NC State.

The Wolfpack will face the Oakland Grizzlies in the second round as the No. 11 seed and could be without Dennis Parker Jr. and MJ Rice once again.

Freshman guard Dennis Parker Jr. has been out of action since March 4 with an illness. Parker has played in 29 games for the Wolfpack this season, starting in 12 of those games. He averages 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

Sophomore transfer from Kansas, MJ Rice, redshirted his first season with the Wolfpack due to a coach's decision. He appeared in nine games off the bench this season, averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.1 assists.

Also Read: WATCH: Emotional Keisei Tominaga in tears after Nebraska gets thrashed 98-83 by Texas A&M in first round of March Madness 2024

Poll : Will Kansas advance in the tournament without Kevin McCullar Jr.? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion