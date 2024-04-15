Mark Pope press conference: What did the new Kentucky HC say in introductory meeting with fans?

Former BYU head coach Mark Pope had his first press conference as Kentucky's new head coach. The former national champion was formally introduced as the new tactician of the Wildcats in front of a jam-packed arena. With John Calipari now moving on in Arkansas, the Cats are looking forward to the future and starting over with another former player at the helm.

UK recently held a press conference to introduce Pope to the Wildcats community. That said, here are a few key takeaways from his introductory meeting with fans and members of the Kentucky men`s hoops fandom.

Mark Pope addresses heavy expectations during press conference

Pope has reiterated that he understands the immense weight of expectations as the new Wildcats head coach. His words were quite simple, as he said:

“Every coach in America at every other job in America stands up at the press conference and they try and moderate expectations. We don’t do that here in Kentucky. When (athletic director) Mitch (Barnhart) called me and talked to me about being the head coach here at Kentucky, I understand the assignment. We are here to win banners.”

His predecessor, John Calipari, was the Kentucky men`s basketball head coach for the last 15 years--winning one championship in 2012 and leading the team to 24 total NCAA Tournament appearances. While Calipari only has a single title to his name, one can`t deny the levels of success that he led Kentucky towards.

For a newly hired coach like Pope, who hasn`t yet proven much as a head tactician, this is an overwhelming amount of expectation.

Mark Pope knows how cutthroat Kentucky fans are

In Lexington, basketball is far more than just a pastime. And Mark Pope knows this, on top of the massive expectations now weighing heavy on his shoulders as the new head coach. Kentucky basketball fans are among the most passionate in the NCAA, and as a former player himself, he knows this all too well.

"“I literally was walking (to the line) and I promise you that the only thought that came into my mind was if I don’t make this, they are going to kill me. And who wouldn’t want that? That’s why we’re here, guys. That’s what we do.”

He further mentioned that it`s not just the fans who could call for his head, but also his former teammates from `96:

“With those high expectations, inevitably, is going to come criticism but I don’t want you guys to worry. I’m on a group chat with every single one of my ’96 championship team teammates and they will destroy me every time something goes wrong.”

He knows it`s an uphill climb for Kentucky from here

Having not won a national championship in over a decade, Kentucky`s hungry for some major hardware. Of course, their first-round exit in this year`s NCAA Tournament matters a lot too, and Mark Pope knows that it`s going to be an uphill battle. But the 51-year-old tactician out of Nebraska is not backing down.

“Frankly, if you’re too cautious or too worried to take on that challenge? Don’t come to Kentucky because there’s nothing else that’s acceptable. So, somewhere in me, I’m bordering somewhere between bold and dumb but I think we can go it, guys. Let’s go do it.”