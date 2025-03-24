Mark Pope profoundly praises Lamont Butler for stepping up for Kentucky: "It was just a miracle he was able to function the way he is"

Coach Mark Pope had huge praise for Lamont Butler after his No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats defeated No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini 84-75 on Sunday. The senior scored 14 points on 80% shooting alongside five assists, three steals and two rebounds in the second-round win at the Fiserv Forum.

Pope highlighted the style of Butler's game, noting that the guard answered the game's call despite being asynchronous from his regular practice schedule.

"Lamont hadn't had a single live rep since, now it's been three games, hadn't had a live rep in practice, hadn't had anything, had no contact," he said (at 12:44).

"So, going into the game two days ago, it was just a miracle that he was able to function the way he is - because you lose timing and rhythm and feel, you just do, that's why you practice."

Lamont Butler helped the Wildcats open scoring for both halves and scored timely buckets whenever Illinois looked to mount a comeback.

"He's just such a quick study and such a big moment guy. I felt really confident that he was going to be special and ... my goodness, he was special."

"And he's a winner; we said it since day one guys. We were really blessed to aave a winner walk through our doors at the University of Kentucky who cares about winning."

Mark Pope has predicted an outcome like Sunday a day after Butler was rendered scoreless in the UK's first-round win over No. 14 Troy.

Even though he shot 0-of-5 from the floor, the coach implied that the senior would shake off his struggle in the coming game. Lamont Butler suffered a shoulder injury in January and has consistently missed action since then.

What is next for Mark Pope and Kentucky?

The Kentucky Wildcats will now face No. 2 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. The team will now travel to Indianapolis as the venue officially shifts from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum to the Lucas Oil Stadium. The timing of the matchup is yet to be announced.

Mark Pope led the Wildcats to a season sweep against the Volunteers through games in January and February. Kentucky was ranked lower than the Vols in both these contests.

