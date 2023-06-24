Markquis Nowell had a long and winding road to the NBA. The 5’7" point guard from Harlem, New York, was overlooked in the 2023 NBA draft, despite having a stellar college career at Little Rock and Kansas State.

But he didn’t let that stop him from pursuing his dream. He signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

A two-way contract means that Nowell will split his time between the Raptors and their G-league affiliate. He will have a chance to show his skills at both levels and earn a permanent spot on the NBA team.

Nowell was overjoyed by his opportunity and shared his feelings on Twitter:

"Dear God, Thank You !!!! They Ain’t Believe In Us But YOU DID !!! The Past 48 Hours Has Been Nothing Short Of Amazing. I See And Feel All The LOVE I’ve Been Getting. Thank You To Everyone Who Played A Part In My Journey Whether It Was SMALL Or BIG. TORONTO HERE WE COME."

Nowell was a standout in college basketball, playing three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock and two at Kansas State. He has put up 14.8 points, 8.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in his career. He also earned the Bob Cousy Award as the best point guard in the country and was a first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American selection last year.

Markquis Nowell's height is a challenge in NBA, but the Raptors value his potential

Markquis Nowell of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts against the Florida Atlantic Owls

Markquis Nowell’s biggest challenge in the NBA will be his height. He is only 5-foot-7, which makes him the shortest player in the league. He has a lot of offensive skills, showcased by his 35.5% three-point shooting and 2.6 steals per game, but he will have to overcome his size disadvantage on both ends of the floor.

Nowell has always been undersized in basketball, but he has never let that stop him from performing at a high level. The Raptors didn’t draft Nowell, but they didn’t waste any time signing him to a deal.

The Raptors had a disappointing season that ended with a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls. Toronto went 41-41 and finished ninth in the East, failing to qualify for the 2023 NBA playoffs.

They added another young talent to their core on Thursday night, drafting Gradey Dick from Kansas with the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

NBA @NBA



2023 With the 13th pick of the NBA Draft, the @Raptors select Gradey Dick ( @gradey_dick )!2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN. With the 13th pick of the NBA Draft, the @Raptors select Gradey Dick (@gradey_dick)!2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN. https://t.co/Gzu0aEcPIa

Dick joins Scottie Barnes as the future of the franchise, while Markquis Nowell’s role remains unclear. The Raptors still value Nowell’s potential, but he will have to compete for minutes in a crowded backcourt.

Poll : 0 votes