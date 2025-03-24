  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Maybe backdate it": Donald Trump shares hilarious interaction with reporter over missing out on March Madness brackets

"Maybe backdate it": Donald Trump shares hilarious interaction with reporter over missing out on March Madness brackets

By Arnold
Modified Mar 24, 2025 15:56 GMT
NCAA Wrestling: DI Wrestling - Source: Imagn
Donald Trump shares hilarious interaction with reporter over missing out on March Madness brackets - Image Source: Imagn

US President Donald Trump missed out on creating his March Madness bracket for this year. However, he had a cheeky response when asked about his picks for this year's NCAA Tournament.

Ad

On Friday, Trump spoke to reporters and confirmed that he didn't create a bracket for this season's major college basketball tournament.

“I didn’t, I should have,” Trump replied when asked if he created a March Madness bracket. “Have there been upsets? A couple, right?”

When a reporter then informed Trump that it was too late to create his bracket, the US President suggested he could pre-date the document for his picks as a unique strategy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: When does Duke play next? Taking a look at Cooper Flagg's Sweet 16 opponent in 2025 March Madness

“A little bit late,” Trump said. “I should give you one, but maybe backdate it, right?”
Ad

The Selection Sunday for this year's NCAA Tournament was on March 16. The men's tournament began on Tuesday, while the women's tournament began on Wednesday.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the NCAA Tournament:

A look at the remaining schedule for men's NCAA Tournament:

  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Ad

A look at the remaining schedule for women's NCAA Tournament:

  • Second round: March 23-24
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31
  • Final Four: Friday, April 4, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
  • NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Read more: How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16?

Men's SEC teams create history heading into Sweet 16 for March Madness 2025

NCAA Basketball: Auburn Tigers HC Bruce Pearl - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Auburn Tigers HC Bruce Pearl - Source: Imagn

A record seven SEC teams from the men's division, the most of any conference, made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this year. The SEC also had a record 14 teams enter the 68-team tournament, and half of them have made it to the last 16 of March Madness.

Ad

Here are the seven SEC teams that have qualified for the Sweet 16:

  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • Alabama
  • Auburn
  • Tennessee
  • Arkansas
  • Ole Miss

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी