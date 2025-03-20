Miami’s Hanna Cavinder models athleisure wear in sneak peak for $2.78 billion worth sports brand’s photoshoot

Hanna Cavinder continues to make waves in the basketball world, this time with a stint in front of the camera. The social media star gave fans a sneak peek into her latest indoor photoshoot for $2.78 billion worth (per Forbes) global sportswear brand - Under Armour.

Showcasing a blend of athleticism and style, Cavinder, one of the most sought-after names in not just basketball but the entire college sports landscape, modeled Under Armour's latest collection. She posted multiple stories from the shoot on Instagram.

Hanna posts BTS of her photoshoot with Under Armour | via @hanna.cavinder/ig

The 24-year-old athlete has built a strong NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) portfolio alongside her twin sister Haley Cavinder. The sibling's estimated valuations are currently undisclosed.

Individually, they are some of the most followed names in college basketball. They take up the 5th and 6th spots in NIL-valuation in women's college sports and 3rd and 4th slots in women's ball.

Under Armour is one of the biggest brands associated with Haley and Hanna Cavinder. They have been collaborating with the brand since 2022 and signed a 3-year footwear deal with them in January 2024.

Apart from getting UA products for their daily use, the twins are also a regular part of testing out new releases and recruiting like-minded athletes. They also feature constantly in the brand's social media campaigns.

What will Haley and Hanna Cavinder pursue after the 2024-25 season

The college basketball season is heading into March Madness, the most awaited and celebrated stretch of D1 basketball. However, for seniors Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the journey ended earlier than their fans anticipated.

The Hurricanes posted an 11-1 record to open the 2024-25 campaign but churned a string of losses, rendering a 14-15 regular season run. The program did not earn a ticket to the conference championship following its 16th spot in the ACC rankings, automatically washing its NCAA tournament eligibility.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN on February 27, the 24-year-old twins showcased a desire to continue building their brand and inspire their fans through social media endeavors.

"Name, image and likeness (NIL) did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away," Haley shared.

"It's just, how can we continue it on? Continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions."

Like Under Armour, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have several renowned brands in their portfolio. These include seven-figure partnership deals and equity stakes in some of the brands they represent.

