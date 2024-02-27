Miami vs North Carolina basketball Injury report, February 25: Latest on Nijel Pack and more

The Miami Hurricanes and the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are gearing up for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Monday night. However, some injuries are going to make this game interesting. Let's look at the health status of both teams and discuss the latest updates for this game as the season winds down.

Miami vs. North Carolina basketball injury report, Feb. 25

Nijel Pack, Miami Hurricanes

Junior guard Nijel Pack has missed the previous three games due to a knee injury. However, it looks like he is not healthy enough to play on Monday night. Per CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein, Pack will miss his fourth straight game for the Hurricanes and will not suit up for the Tar Heels clash.

Coach Jim Larranaga discussed the situation but did not give much information regarding if and when Pack would return to the court.

The closest to an actual timetable was Larranaga, who said he hoped Nijel Pack would return to the court sooner rather than later. Pack has been doing well, averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami vs. North Carolina basketball starting lineups

Miami Hurricanes

With Nijel Pack reportedly out of tonight's lineup, Miami will have a four-guard lineup and like to space out the floor. Below are the starting five we expect for tonight's game.

Guard Kyshawn George

Guard Wooga Poplar

Guard Matthew Cleveland

Guard Bensley Joseph

Forward Norhad Omier

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a traditional starting five as they have a three-guard, two-forward lineup. Below is their projected lineup for the game against Miami.

Guard RJ Davis

Guard Cormac Ryan

Guard Elliot Cadeau

Forward Armando Bacot

Forward Harrison Ingram

