"Michael Jordan of women sports": $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's recent success prompts media veteran to draw lofty comparison to Bulls Icon 

After rewriting history and becoming the NCAAB top-scorer, $3.1 million NIL-valued (On3) Caitlin Clark has drawn comparisons with some greats. Her ability to score and flair reminds fans of Pete Maravich (whose record she recently broke) so much that one of her nicknames is Ponytail Pete.

Her Stephen Curry-esque shot against Michigan that broke the NCAAW scoring record was from the logo. However, these are the on-court comparisons.

Caitlin Clark's success draws comparison to Jordan

In her record-breaking game on Sunday, there were 3.39 million viewers, making it the most watched regular season women's game in 25 years. The Big Ten announced that their seven-game postseason Women's Basketball Tournament at the Target Center has been sold out.

"Caitlin Clark is already the Michael Jordan of women’s sports" - Robin Lundberg on X

As a part of the "Caitlin Clark Effect," the University of Iowa has either a sell-out crowd or set a new record in 30 of its 32 games. The ticket price for her record-breaking game was $598, according to Logitix.

Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft

As the National Player of the Year, Clark has been regarded as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

According to various sources, the Indiana Fever has been the constant projection for her as they have the No. 1 pick in December. With an impressive 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists average, Clark has 3,685 points.

"It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids," Clark said in a statement.

Do you think we will see Clark in an Indiana Fever jersey?

