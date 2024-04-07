Michael O'Connell injury: What happened to the NC State guard?

During the North Carolina State Wolfpack's Final Four against the Purdue Boilermakers, Michael O'Connell, one of their starting guards, went down with a hamstring injury.

O'Connell was on a fastbreak opportunity and just went down and turned the basketball over. He stayed on the floor and was subbed out but eventually returned to the game. He was dealing with a limp and was pulled for a second time.

Before halftime, CBS Sports analyst Tracy Wolfson provided an update on the status of O'Connell.

"He spent a lot of time on the bike. He is working through tightness in that left hamstring. They gave him some pain medication and he is listed as probable. They will re-evaluate him at halftime though."

Michael O'Connell scored three points on his only shot attempt and added a rebound, an assist and a pair of turnovers.

Can the NC State Wolfpack pull off the upset against the Purdue Boilermakers?

The Purdue Boilermakers are holding a 35-29 halftime lead over the NC State Wolfpack and getting Michael O'Connell back on the court is essential for the Wolfpack's chances. They were able to hold their own in the first half of the game and keep it close.

Zach Edey has played in all 20 minutes in the opening half and it seems like he will do the same if needed for the second half. The Wolfpack need to get to the free-throw line and get Edey moving his feet more if they want to have a chance. They were only able to shoot 3-for-10 from beyond the arc and shooting better from deep would be able to help them out a bit more here.

They can win, but it will be difficult as the Purdue Boilermakers are not an easy team to take down.

