Michigan State vs. North Carolina injury report, March 23: Latest on Jeremy Fears Jr. and more

The ninth-seeded Michigan State Spartans and the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels go up against one another on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be shown live on CBS.

With several games taking place and lots of exciting action, injuries will play a big factor in every contest. But which players are on the injury report for this matchup? Let's take a closer look at Michigan State (20-14) and North Carolina (28-7) to determine who will be on the court.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina basketball injuries

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will not be playing in today's game as he is still recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has not appeared in a game since Dec. 21 and had a limited role as the backup guard. Fears averaged 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.3 minutes per game.

Gehrig Normand, Michigan State

Another freshman guard is on the injury report for the Spartans in Gehrig Normand. He has been battling foot injuries and has not stepped on the court to play in a game this season. He will be seeking a medical redshirt.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina basketball prediction

When looking at the betting line, the Tar Heels are 4.5-point favorites in this matchup. The combination of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot should control the pace of the game and keep the Tar Heels with a bit of an advantage.

There is a major gap between the previous handful of games on the offensive side of the court, as Michigan State is scoring 65.0 points in its last five games while North Carolina is averaging 82.5 points in its previous four.

Another significant number is the rebounding, and there is a gigantic difference between these programs this season. The Tar Heels are tied for 18th in college basketball with 41.2 total rebounds per game, while the Spartans are tied for 269th in the NCAA with 34.6 total rebounds per game.

All in all, go with the North Carolina Tar Heels to cover the spread as the superior program in this NCAA Tournament clash.

