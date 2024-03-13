Michigan vs Penn State injury report and predictions, Mar. 13: Latest on Kanye Clary, Olivier Nkamhoua and more

The Michigan Wolverines (8-23, 3-17 Big Ten) face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten) in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Peacock at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The Wolverines are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent history, ending with eight straight games. Their last victory came on Feb. 7 at home against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, went 3-2 in their last five games.

The winner of this game will advance to the next round on Thursday night, where the sixth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers await them. Both teams will have to dig deep without some of their top scorers this season.

Here's the latest on the injury report before this Big Ten Tournament opening round matchup.

Michigan vs. Penn State basketball injuries

Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan

Wolverines senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua will miss the game after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

The grad transfer from Tennessee played 26 games this season for Michigan, starting every time. He was the Wolverines second-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Nkamhoua attempted to play through his injury before it became too much for him to ignore. He explained his choice to undergo surgery in February:

"Decisions like this are never easy. Playing with this injury became taxing, and we knew something had to be done.

"I feel like I wasn't able to finish what I came here to do; however, the support and love from the coaches, my teammates, and everyone involved with this program has been so amazing."

The Wolverines have struggled in Nkamhoua's absence, going 0–5.

Kanye Clary, Penn State

Sophomore guard Kanye Clary will not play after being dismissed from the Penn State basketball team in February. No official reason other than disciplinary reasons was given for his dismissal.

When asked about the situation surrounding Clary's dismissal in February, Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades said:

"Kanye is no longer with the team. Coach's decision. We're going to keep moving forward on the guys we got, the task at hand. It came to a points where we're at that I made the dicision as the head coach to move on. I'll leave it at that."

Clary was the Nittany Lions' leading scorer this season, averaging 16.7 points in 23 games.

Demetrius Lilley, Penn State

Sophomore forward Demetrius Lilley is listed as questionable as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

Lilley made 18 appearances off the bench for the Nittany Lions this season. He's averaging 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in his second season at Penn State.

