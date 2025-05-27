MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF, JaMessia Ford, "want some more" gold after winning her fourth SEC championship medal

JaMessia Ford, the girlfriend of former South Carolina Gamecocks' MiLaysia Fulwiley, has etched her name in the record books once again.

The track and field standout participated in the SEC Outdoor Championship on Saturday in Lexington. Ford became the first player in program history to win the Commissioner's Trophy in over 20 years, an award earned by athletes with the most points at the event.

Some of Ford's best stints came in the 100m and 200m sprints, where she made records and earned gold medals. She was also a part of the 4×100m and 4x400m relay and helped the Gamecocks clinch the top spot.

The IG page of the school's track team and Ford collaborated for a brief highlight tape of her outing on Monday.

"I get some golds, I want some more ✌🏽✌🏽," the post read.

JaMessia Ford's partnership with Jayla Jamison, Zaya Akins and Cynteria James became the first group to earn gold in the 4×100 meter relay since 2007. She also became the first South Carolina player to clinch the 100m SEC title with 11.07 seconds.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's girlfriend mounted a program record in the 200-meter sprint with 22.01 - third on the global leaderboard. She also set a record with the 4x400m relay team, finishing in 3:24.26.

As fans congratulated Ford for her achievement, Fulwiley also joined in by reacting with a goat emoji. The couple had met during their freshman season with the Gamecocks and have emerged as one of the biggest college sports duos.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMessia Ford won't be together next season

As JaMessia Ford continues to represent South Carolina, MiLaysia Fulwiley will suit up for its SEC rival, the LSU Tigers, next season. The dynamic guard entered the transfer portal days after the Gamecocks' NCAA championship game loss to the UConn Huskies.

Fulwiley played an instrumental role in Dawn Staley's undefeated title journey in 2024. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 steals on 43.8% shooting. However, it didn't help her secure a bigger role with the team, which is assumed to be the influencing factor in her exit.

She will now grip LSU's backcourt with Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah William,s and Kailyn Gilbert. Apart from opportunities, MiLaysia Fulwiley will also elevate her leadership qualities under Kim Mulkey as the team is welcoming five freshmen.

