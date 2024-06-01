“Miss you” — South Carolina star Raven Johnson shares nostalgic snippets with former teammate Kamilla Cardoso

Raven Johnson took to Instagram to share a nostalgic clip featuring her former teammate Kamilla Cardoso. The video showed the bond the two stars shared while they were together at the South Carolina Gamecocks. Johnson also had an emotional message for Cardoso, letting her know that she misses her.

While Johnson is returning for another season with the Gamecocks, Cardoso has now stepped into the WNBA arena. The two stars won the National Championship in their final season together in Columbia. So, while they might not be teammates anymore, Johnson let the world know that the bond still exists.

Here is the clip Raven Johnson shared, tagging WNBA rookie center Kamilla Cardoso:

“Miss you,” she wrote in the Instagram story with emotional-face emojis.

It isn't the first time Johnson has gotten emotional regarding her friend. When the Chicago Sky drafted Cardoso into the WNBA in April, the Gamecocks guard posted a message for her friend on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just got real!!!! Going to miss you @Kamillascsilva #LoveU4Life Tears of joy!!!!" Johnson wrote in the post.

Cardoso went to the Sky as their first-round pick in an incredibly competitive draft this year. Only Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink were drafted ahead of the former Gamecocks star — by Indiana and Los Angeles, respectively. Raven Johnson, on the other hand, has been doing well even in the offseason. The star guard recently signed a big NIL deal, being touted as the first of its kind in women's sports.

Raven Johnson and her NIL deal with hair brand Parfait

Raven Johnson recently inked a new NIL deal with black hair care brand Parfait. She has become the brand's new beauty ambassador and will use their products, such as hair extensions and wigs. While the deal was inked a few days ago, the star guard announced it personally on social media on Friday.

Raven Johnson announced her new NIL deal.

Johnson has been known to use hair extensions and wigs during games. Parfait specializes in tailoring them to the user's style using AI technology, and that is exactly what they plan to do with the 21-year-old. Parfait CEO Isoken Igbinedion said the agreement is a historic first in the hair industry. According to her, the brand wants to set a standard in women's sports, and Johnson's new deal is the first step in doing so.