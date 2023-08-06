Montverde's Cooper Flagg and Prolific Prep's AJ Dybantsa turn out as key features in Stephen Curry's camp

Cooper Flagg, the 16-year-old who has been all around the internet, recently attended Stephen Curry's camp. Flagg's fame started to rise right after his performance in the Peach Jam, as well as the EYBL. The 6-foot-9 teenager already has the skills and athleticism, as well as IQ, to play at the next level.

Flagg has already received offers from D1 schools like Duke, UCLA, Michigan, and many more. The five-star recruit is ranked second in the ESPN 60. Players like Flagg often get invites from various camps. Though the ones that stand out are players like Stephen Curry.

Curry held his camp recently, as he does every year. This year, the Curry camp invited the best high school players in the country. These included Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa, and more. Safe to say, both players put on a show in this private camp.

Stephen Curry gave some serious advice to Cooper Flagg and other high schoolers

The Curry camp included scrimmages, drills, and some helpful tips and advice from the greatest shooter of all time. Flagg showed out, playing his game and being the scorer he is. Cooper knows his way around the rim. His IQ during transition plays also got noticed.

Steph Curry putting in work with Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa, and other top high schoolers at the Curry Camp

Steph, on the other hand, participated in scrimmages, as well as drills. For the youngsters to see how this elite-level athlete works out is truly inspirational. Apart from that, other high schoolers put on a show, playing alongside Steph. With Flagg dropping buckets in the scrimmage, he made a serious case for the number one high school player in the country.

"Communication is the fabric of the team… Make your presence felt on every single court that you show up on." Steph Curry with advice for young elite hoopers at his Curry Camp

Looking at his progression, he certainly could make it official in the future. Though as of now, his game has been admired by many, and his age puts out his potential level to only increase as he plays. Based on the size that he is at only 16 and paired with his skill set and athleticism, Cooper Flagg's game will only see an upward trend in the days to come.

The teenager has quite some time before he hits college. Even though his talents can be considered among college athletes, Cooper has a chance to prove himself even more. Players like LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Michael Porter Jr., and a few more, grabbed some serious attention from scouts during their high school days. In Flagg's case, his game presents the same amount of hype, though it is only the very start of his fame. It will be interesting to see what more the 16-year-old has to show.