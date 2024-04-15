"More of a spots person": USC superstar JuJu Watkins shares one thing she does differently on the court than WNBA-bound Caitlin Clark

Despite it being her freshman season, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins established herself as a future star of the program. The 18-year-old five-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School had an incredible debut campaign and was successful in enjoying the experience of playing in her first NCAA tournament.

Watkins recently made an appearance on 'Podcast P with Paul George.' The USC freshman star opened up about what she needs to work on for her sophomore year to develop her skills.

"Just knowing like I'm a high volume shooter, I think efficiency is definitely the next step in my game," Watkins said. "So that's definintely something that I'm working on. I guess, just enhancing like my efficiency, being more precise about where I shoot the ball and stuff like that."

Watkins was asked whether she would like to incorporate former Iowa star Caitlin Clark's three-point range in her game. Watkins replied that she has a style different from Clark's style on the court.

"I mean range is definitely something that's a constant process of like working on," Watkins said. "But I would say I'm kind of different in a sense that like I have my slots. If you can give me the ball in my slots it's like, ice up you know stuff like that.

"Like I could pull a transition three, stuff like that. But I'm more of a spots person I would say."

In her first season with the Trojans, JuJu Watkins averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She was influential in leading her team to its second-ever Pac-12 tournament title. Watkins' Trojans then made it to the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA tournament, where they lost to the UConn Huskies.

Paul George shares a few words of wisdom with JuJu Watkins

The current NIL scenario for college athletes is different than what Paul George experienced during his stint with Fresno State. The LA Clippers star talked about the financial growth and decision-making with JuJu Watkins on the podcast as she navigates through the modern NIL life.

"I think people lose sight of thinking that they have become this because of everything basketball's been giving you," George said. "I think you're in a beautiful place where you can pick and choose what you want in, the deal you want.

"You become a professional a lot sooner. Because when you involve in money, that's the position you're in right now. For me, it was once I got into the league, there's money invovled. Now it's deals, you can lose sight of what actually got you to where you're at right? So just staying grounded with what you do. It's been working, and you know, that saying is cliche but it's true, 'All money ain't good money."'

Do you think JuJu Watkins can go on to make a name for herself in college basketball like Caitlin Clark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

