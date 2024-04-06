"Moving screen to end a Final 4 game": Former SB champ Antonio Brown trolls Caitlin Clark while reacting to controversial foul by Aaliyah Edwards

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are on their way to the national championship final. After last season's loss to the LSU Tigers, Clark and her team have another opportunity to win the national title following a nail-biting finish to their Final Four showdown against the UConn Huskies on Friday.

While Clark and the Hawkeyes won 71-69, one of the game's most controversial moments was when Aaliyah Edwards was called for an illegal screening foul with three seconds remaining, with the Huskies in possession.

It led to former SB Champ Antonio Brown trolling Clark again with another Mel Gibson reference while also taunting the Edwards foul.

"Moving screen to the Final 4 game. American and NCAAW want Mel Gibson in the finals. F**k it I do too. Braveheart 2: Redemption", Antonio Brown wrote in his tweet.

With just a few seconds remaining, UConn were in possession, making their final play of the night. As Paige Bueckers prepared to make the final shot of the night from the 3-point line, Edwards was called for an offensive foul for making contact with her shoulders with Iowa's Gabbie Marshall.

It killed off UConn's momentum, as everyone, including coach Geno Auriemma freaked out over the foul call. Iowa regained possession and advanced to the national championship finals against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

Despite the disappointing loss, Edwards and Bueckers were the top performers for the Huskies. Both scored 17 points each, while KK Arnold followed with 14 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, while Hannah Stuelke emerged as the top scorer of the game with 23 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Skip Bayless heaps praise on Caitlin Clark's collegiate legacy

After Clark's impressive 41-point performance against the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight, "UNDISPUTED" host Skip Bayless heaped praise on the Iowa star for her achievements during her collegiate career. He also called Clark "the greatest distance shooter" he has seen in women's college basketball.

"Caitlin Clark just took the game over. Because we haven't seen anything like Caitlin Clark.

"We can argue all day all night on who is the greatest female player ever, you can make cases that would be hard to dispute but the greatest distance shooter we've ever seen is Caitlin Clark. She is logo threes on cue."

Clark will look to close out her collegiate career with a national title before transitioning to the WNBA this year.

