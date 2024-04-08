“Must read” - Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s brother reacts to 5 interesting facts about Iowa stars

Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself in the college basketball world that has now transcended genders. She is arguably the best player in college basketball at the moment and is on the cusp of winning a national title on Sunday if everything goes well. So it is natural for fans to want to know more about her personal life.

Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick McCaffery came forward to help the fans in their quest. He took to Instagram to react to five interesting facts about both the Iowa basketball stars. The post by Sports.ish got his full backing and he wants fans to read it.

Here is what Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball star Patrick McCaffery had to say about five facts about his brother Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark.

“MUST READ,” Patrick wrote in his Instagram story while tagging both the Iowa basketball stars.

The post shared by Patrick McCaffery.

The post talks about Caitlin and Connor dating since at least August 2023 when the women's point guard first revealed him on her social media. It then goes on to talk about Connor's relationship with his brother Patrick and his support for him through a battle with thyroid cancer. The McCaffery's are the sons of Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery. So, basketball runs in the family.

The post also called him Clark's number one fan who has been a supportive boyfriend throughout the season. He currently works with the Indiana Pacers in the NBA and could be reunited with Clark if she gets picked up first in the 2024 WNBA Draft as the pick belongs to the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Conor McCaffery attended the Hawkeyes men's basketball game together

Both Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark are busy with their work. But they took time out for each other and attended the Hawkeyes men's basketball second round matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. The couple was seen sharing a sweet moment during the game and the videographer who shot the video provided a hilarious take on what they could have been saying at that moment.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark will play her final college game for the Hawkeyes on Sunday in the national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. She fell short of the title last year when Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers got the better of Iowa at this very stage. She would surely want her farewell game to yield the championship to cement her GOAT status in college basketball.

Poll : Is Caitlin Clark going to Indiana in the WNBA draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion