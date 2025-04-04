UCLA coach Cori Close choked back tears when talking about Azzi Fudd and Lauren Betts and how they supported her after her father's death in August 2021.

On Thursday, during the press conference ahead of UCLA's Final Four matchup against UConn, Close opened up about a time when she coached Fudd and Betts on the USA U19 World Cup team in 2021.

"Azzi — I have this experience with Lauren too and those are probably the two that, they carried me a little bit," Close said. "When I coached them, my dad died when I was on the trip with USA Basketball.

"I remember sitting there and telling them, 'This is going on. I'm okay, but this is happening,' and their response to me was just tremendous."

Cori Close ultimately coached Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, while dealing with the loss of her father.

She further said she tried to recruit Fudd and Betts to UCLA after their high school careers, but both turned her down. However, Close added that she was thankful for Fudd’s work ethic and kind heart, and that she would forever be grateful to her.

While Fudd remained at UConn, Betts transferred to UCLA for her sophomore season after spending her freshman year at Stanford.

Cori Close praises Paige Bueckers' charisma and scoring efficiency in play

Cori Close has also coached another of her Final Four opponents: UConn superstar Paige Bueckers, whom she coached at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup. Close had a chance to see Bueckers up close during their gold-winning run in Thailand.

When speaking about Bueckers, the UCLA coach lauded her ability to connect with others.

"It’s funny, she happened to be my next-door neighbor the entire time for three weeks in Thailand," Close said Thursday, via CT Insider. "Paige has just got an incredible charisma. She’s an incredibly, most-efficient scorer, and all those things, but her elite skill that I love the most is watching her vision and passing."

Cori Close shared how Bueckers' passing ability came into play, as she helped lead Team USA to the gold. She also emphasized that Bueckers' success is not surprising because of her work ethic and skill.

"She’s an incredible player. She’s an even better teammate. And just was great to have that experience with her. Lots of respect and admiration," Close added.

The UConn-UCLA Final Four game will be held on Friday at 9:30 pm ET.

