Steph Curry praises Azzi Fudd in 4-words over her UConn decision

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has opted to remain in college and Steph Curry has weighed in on her choice. Fudd, already a senior, will stay in college for a fifth year. Her fans will now have to wait one more year to see her get selected in the WNBA draft.

Her decision was initially announced on Wednesday, even before the Huskies were set to play in the Elite Eight matchup.

However, the Golden State Warriors guard did not post his message to her until Monday.

"Proud of you Azzi," Curry said on X (formerly Twitter).

Azzi Fudd has established an identity as a prolific scorer and a ball hawk. She has shown a deep range - much like Steph Curry - especially this season. She has shot a career-high 44.5 percent from three this year, averaging 13.3 points per game.

Curry has shown previously that he is a fan of Fudd's game. In 2022, after torching the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 40-point performance, the Warriors star showed up to his postgame press conference wearing the UConn star's jersey. At the time, she was just a sophomore, and that season, she scored a career-high 15.1 points per game.

The support that Azzi Fudd has received from Steph Curry doesn't stop there. Her junior year was cut short due to an ACL tear. Curry, along with his team of medical professionals, offered to help her in her recovery.

Azzi Fudd has an NIL deal with Steph Curry's brand

The belief that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has in Azzi Fudd's game became evident when she signed a unique NIL deal. In 2021, Fudd signed with SC30 Inc and Curry.

What made the deal unique was that Curry's brand wasn't just paying her to be an endorser or ambassador. It also meant that the four-time NBA champion would mentor her and help grow her game as she prepared to become a professional.

Per SLAM, SC30 Inc. was also going to help her grow her brand, AZ35.

The Golden State star's relationship with the UConn talent began before she signed her NIL deal with them. She reportedly joined Curry's basketball camp, and Curry likely saw her potential there.

In an article by "The Athletic" in 2021, Steph Curry said that he wants to use his platform to mentor young players and do the same for others in the future.

Curry is now in a unique position to do that. Aside from his fame and influence, he is also now an Assistant GM at Davidson, the college that he played for.

