"Men shouldn't shop alone": Steph Curry's sister Sydell Curry-Lee pokes fun as husband hilariously falls victim to viral shopping trend

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydell Curry-Lee, and her husband, Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, have been doing some shopping for their family’s needs while Lee’s team still chases a playoff spot. On one of their shopping trips, Lee fell into a viral trend that broke the norm for men.

In an Instagram story by Sydell Curry-Lee on Saturday, Lee was seen buying a blue bottled water from a viral social media video involving a man’s day-to-day routine. The former NBA champion was also seen trying to buy a piece of banana, referencing one sequence from the viral video, where the man was seen rubbing a banana peel on his face.

Sydell made fun of her husband for doing this, leaving him with a seven-word caption in the IG story,

“This is why men shouldn’t shop alone,” Sydell Curry wrote.

Sydell Curry's IG story

Lee joined a current trend for men on the internet, where they buy blue bottled water, which is used both as drinking water and as something that gets splashed on the face, and a single banana.

Lee has been riding the bench for the struggling Suns this season. He is averaging 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game in the 19 games he played this season.

The Suns have been fighting for a play-in spot in the Western Conference, standing in the 11th spot with a 35-39 record.

Sydell and Lee began dating in 2013 and got married and started a family in 2018.

The eight-year NBA veteran was better remembered for his time with his brother-in-law Steph Curry’s team, the Golden State Warriors, from 2018 to 2022. Lee played a key role as a spark plug for the Warriors when they won the title in 2022.

Damion Lee reflects on playing with brother-in-law Steph Curry

Damion Lee played four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, allowing him to be teammates with his brother-in-law Steph Curry, who is a four-time NBA champion. He left in 2022, joining the Suns to team up with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and former Warrior Kevin Durant.

Lee reflected on the time he had with Curry and the Warriors in an interview with Arizona Sports in 2022. Lee acknowledged that there were criticisms about his time with the Warriors, but it fueled him to carve his own path in the NBA.

“The people that understand and watch the game vs. the people that take those lazy takes and say, ‘Damion is just on the team because of Steph,'” Lee said. “If I had a good game it was because of Steph, if I had a bad game it was ‘why does Steph have this guy on the team,’ not knowing I’ve played this game and I have played it at a high level dating back to my college days. … My trajectory is still going upwards.”

Since joining the Suns, Lee has yet to fit in a role for the star-studded team. He is expected to add more veteran presence to the squad in their playoff hunt.

