"My dad was my trainer": $212k NIL-valued JuJu Watkins reflects on her father's influence in her basketball career

Juju Watkins hit the headlines once again after she scored 42 points for the Trojans in their 87-81 win against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night.

The USC freshman landed as a five-star recruit, turning heads in every game she has played. The Trojans, with the current overall record of 21-4 and 11-4 in the Pac-12, showcased their strength and determination on the court.

The $212,000 Nil valued star (according to 0n3) came from an athletic background. Her father was a football player while her mother was a track star during their college days.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Juju Watkins spoke about her father being her trainer.

"My dad was my trainer," she said. "Just working with him every day, he would get off work, and we would just work in the backyard and get up shots. Once I started really working out with him and investing more time into it, I got kind of good."

She also shared how her athletic genes helped her to be where she is, saying:

"My parents were like, It's a hobby...I just wasn't good, honestly, and I think that really decided that I wanted to do something with it, since, as you know, I already had the advantage of being tall and athletic."

Also Read: JuJu Watkins vs Caitlin Clark statistical comparison: Can Watkins break the Iowa star's NCAA record?

Juju Watkins' record

In the intense game on Friday, Watkins showcased her skills and played a significant role in propelling the No. 7 Trojans to their remarkable seventh consecutive victory over the No. 11 Buffaloes.

In an impressive performance, the freshman guard not only made all 18 of her free throws but also managed to hit four 3-pointers, leading the Trojans to victory against Colorado and avenging their earlier 63-59 loss in Boulder.

As she surpassed Cheryl Miller for second place on the freshman scoring list, Watkins achieved an impressive feat by scoring a total of 42 points.

Additionally, she holds the record for the highest number of points scored by any USC men's or women's player in Galen Center.

This is how Juju Watkins reflected on her record (via Los Angeles Times):

“That’s insane honestly, But of course, it’s Cheryl Miller, so long way to go until I’m in that conversation. I’m just happy to be able to be a part of that Trojan legacy and continue to evolve and grow the game, grow the culture here at SC.”

Also Read: "Yeeeeaaahhhh JuJu!!!": LeBron James has perfect reaction to JuJu Watkins' 42 points as USC stuns Colorado in close-matchup