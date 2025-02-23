"My girl need security asap": Paige Bueckers' fans react as hundreds crowd the corridor to see the UConn star at Butler game

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, got their fifth straight victory through a dominant outing earlier on Saturday, Feb. 22. In away territory, the fifth-ranked team in the country defeated the unranked Butler Bulldogs by a commanding 39-point margin, 86-47, that kept UConn unblemished in the Big East at a 16-0 record, 26-3 overall.

Bueckers once again led the Geno Auriemma-coached squad by posting 23 markers on an efficient 10-for-16 overall clip, most of which came from the two-point area, to go along with two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 34 minutes of action.

Already being established as a senior superstar, Bueckers was mobbed by tons of her fans after the game who were trying to see her. Per sports photographer Bri Lewerke, several of her fans went inside the dugout areas to catch a glimpse of the fourth-year sensation.

For numerous college basketball fans and spectators on X, this serves as a testament to how much of a star attraction Bueckers has become.

"My girl need security asap," one fan captioned.

"The Paige Bueckers effect is real…Hundreds — if not 1000+ fans — waiting around watching her postgame interview," another user posted.

"Awesome to see fans showing up in force for Paige Bueckers. I saw her play in the Final Four when my Hawkeyes won a thriller, and a few weeks ago against DePaul," another shared.

"Should be quite the turn out for the WNBA draft then," a user claimed.

Several fans and spectators then questioned how the locker room sequences were allowed in the first place.

"IN THE LOCKER ROOM??? HELLOOOO???," one user exclaimed.

"How was this even allowed," another user questioned.

"This is getting out of hand," another wrote.

There's no doubt that Bueckers is truly living up to the potential WNBA Draft top pick she is as the Hopkins, Minnesota native is closing out her college career strong this 2024-2025 season.

Bri Lewerke reports that the Paige Bueckers fan situation was brought under control

Expand Tweet

Later on, Bri Lewerke added to her X thread by affirming that the venue personnel at the Hinkle Fieldhouse had the Paige Bueckers fan situation under control, where it was merely just fans trying to see their idol and didn't escalate into anything more.

"I wanna clarify for security context: Paige nor any of the team never ended up coming back out of this entrance after the team went in. Security did a good job at Hinkle of blocking off hallways from fans when they were going in and out of the locker room. The team was safe," she shared.

Following another lop-sided triumph, Bueckers and the rest of the UConn Huskies goes up against the No. 23-ranked Creighton Bluejays next on Thursday, Feb. 27, back in their homefloor as they look to conclude the regular season on a high note.

